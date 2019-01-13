‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star “Stoked” to Have Austin Amelio’s Dwight Join the Show

Fear the Walking Dead Season Four new addition Mo Collins, who plays laid-back grifter Sarah, is “super stoked” to have The Walking Dead‘s Dwight (Austin Amelio) join the spinoff in its fifth season.

“I’m so excited, because I met him a few months ago, and I didn’t know — and I’m a fan of both shows, a long time fan,” Collins told ComicBook.com at Wizard World New Orleans.

“So from that aspect, I’m like, ‘Whoo! He’s alive, he’s coming back, and he’s coming to our show.’ And so, yeah, I love that melding, because like I say, I’m a fan of both shows and to me, it is all just this one world, of this apocalyptic world. I’d like to see all the different places that it goes, I love it.”

Following his banishment ordered by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in the denouement of The Walking Dead Season Eight finale, Dwight’s one-man mission to reunite with missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) — steered by a hinting note reading only “Honeymoon” — is presumably what brings him west, where he’ll collide with Morgan (Lennie James), the first Walking Dead star to exit the mothership series and cross over to Fear.

“I have no idea. I really don’t,” Amelio said at WWNO when asked how Morgan will react to being confronted by a familiar face belonging to the home he left behind.

“I know that both of our stories, there’s redemptive qualities to where we’re going and what we want to give back into the world. I know he’s aware of me. We haven’t met. We haven’t worked across from each other on The Walking Dead. Hopefully, there’s a little putting the past behind.”

Also on a path towards righteousness are Sarah and partner-in-crime Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), her selfless-turned-selfish brother since inspired by Morgan’s commitment to upholding the charitable efforts first established by go-gooder trucker Polar Bear (Stephen Henderson).

Initially intending to seek asylum at Morgan’s sounds-too-good-to-be-true home of Alexandria, Virginia, Sarah and Wendell are now on board to work alongside Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Althea (Maggie Grace), June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) as they work to track down and assist strangers in need.

“Well, of course I know nothing… I don’t! I don’t know anything,” Collins said of the road ahead in Fear Season Five.

“Sarah, I’m still on the periphery, if you know what I mean. I’m still new, so I don’t know anything. What would I like to see? Maybe selfishly I would like to know a little more about Sarah and Wendell. I definitely would like to see more about their relationship and who they were prior, because that would of course motivate things going forward.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five premieres later this year on AMC.