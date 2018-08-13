‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Morgan Jones is Heading Back to Alexandria

In Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan Jones declared he would head back to The Walking Dead‘s main community of Alexandria.

In the aftermath of the survivors serving their revenge upon Mel and his Vultures following Madison’s death, the group appears to have split up in the opening moments of the Mid-Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. After evaluating his supplies and packing them up, Morgan approached his new close friend John Dorie and suggested they head to Virginia.

Throughout the episode, Morgan’s desire to head back to Alexandria is present, going as far as inviting Alicia Clark and other survivors to come along with him. However, with a hurricane on the horizon, it appears the characters might have a rougher road ahead than Morgan expects. With a severe storm set to divide the group, it’s possible Morgan’s journey back to his original settlement will be delayed.

Looking at recent events, it also seems safe to rule out a return trip for Morgan ever actually coming to fruition. Fear the Walking Dead was recently renewed for a fifth season, indicating the two shows have no plans to merge with the sibling series continuing its isolated journey.

Furthermore, The Walking Dead will be undergoing a considerable time jump heading into its ninth season. This will once again disconnect the settings of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead after a time jump was used on the former to allow Morgan to crossover from one to the other.

Still, the Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple promises the time jump does not mean future crossovers should be ruled out. “It does not [rule out more crossovers],” Gimple said at San Diego Comic Con. “That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

Whether or not Morgan will rally the Fear the Walking Dead characters for an introduction to his original Alexandrian group will inevitably be revealed as Fear‘s fourth season rolls on.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!