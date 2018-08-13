A hurricane’s winds and rain sweep across rural streets. Walkers eating a horse are swept away as Al’s truck sits near by.

Fear the Walking Dead’s opening credits play.

Later, the sun is out and walkers are killed by Morgan, who takes supplies from them. He finds a radio and hers people communicating on it before it dies. He lays out his supplies in a tent, looks through what he has collected, and gives the radio another shot.

Al gets a a radio call from Morgan. He begins talking about where he came from and she mocks him and the memory of King Ezekiel with his tiger but Morgan declares he is going home and wants her to drive him.

Elsewhere, June prepares a fish sitting in the back of a school bus. Morgan approaches and asks for John. The group appears to have split up. Morgan and John discuss a trip to Virginia with Morgan declaring he should not have left. John tells him he should take that trip if he believes in it. John, however, can’t join the trip because of his health and recovering from his bullet wound. John will instead go back to his cabin but Morgan declares his mind is made up and he will leave tomorrow.

Morgan hopes John will change his mind and he is confident they can make it back. John, however, has everything he needs.

Elsewhere, Morgan approaches a house powered by solar powers. A walker approaches and Strand misses it from the window with a silenced pistol. Morgan kills it as a drunk Strand invites him in.

Inside, Strand explains his wine to Morgan before being asked where everyone is. Morgan looks for Luciana and Alicia, finding the former laying on a bed with music playing. He explains to them that they can go with him to Virginia but no one is interested. They don’t want to go out there just to run into “people like us.”

Morgan heads outside to look for Alicia. He instead finds notes that say, “Help, I’m upstairs,” before coming up Alicia rounding up walkers to kill. Alicia is trying to find the person who needs help. She doesn’t want to go on the trip with Morgan.

June is patching up John, saying he will be able to fish again soon. June wonders if they should actually go back to John’s cabin. He insists he locked the door before he left but she seems hesitant.

A walker comes upon Charlie by the river but Althea puts it down to help her.

Later, Strand continues his drunken festivities around the house, but a walker has stumbled in and is following the music to Luciana. Strand tries to help her but ends up wrestling with it behind her. She has no idea. He kicks the record player and demands they find the house’s breach.

June talks to Charlie in their school bus and asks her to think about talking about what just happened with the walker and why she didn’t call for help.

Althea volunteers to lead John and June to the cabin before she leaves in the morning.

Alicia approaches Morgan on their farm and rules that she knows where “they are.” She is eager to help the missing survivors. Morgan wants to go check it out himself but she wants to go with him. The wind is picking up but the characters aren’t noticing.

Later, June and Althea come upon a tree blocking the road. Althea finds a box that says “Take what you need, leave what you don’t.” It is loaded with supplies. Althea wants to get her camera and film this box in the event that it is a story. June takes the opportunity to ask what John told her about him during his interview. June reveals her real name but is hesitant to talk more.

In the woods elsewhere, Morgan and Alicia discuss the people from Alexandria. Morgan really wants her to come with him and insists they are still there because they are strong. He mentions Rick telling him he would find people again and how he wanted to prove Rick wrong. “I just want to look him in the eye and tell him he was right,” Morgan says. “I think he deserves to know, because he was.”

Alicia takes down a walker and realizes she is getting closer to the people she is looking for.

Back at their mansion, Strand and Luciana patch up the breach. Luciana wants to know what they are doing here, though. Strand wants to enjoy being here. Luciana wants more.

Alicia finds more walkers with AGL notes on them, arriving at the AGL Lumber Yard.

Back on the school bus, John is crafting new Scrabble pieces from a sliced up box of cornflakes. He approaches Charlie and asks her to play with him. As they start playing, he describes a time where he didn’t talk much and pondered a negative outlook of the world. He admits that opening up about his brought him back to the world and allowed him to forgive himself.

After hearing a walker, John goes to put it down, which Charlie uses as an opportunity to flee.

At the mansion, Strand drags walker bodies through the house to toss them out the door. John Dorie is there, claiming he has a good news. Strand has been “housekeeping.” John wants help looking for Charlie, though and he claims he is owed because he was shot on behalf of the people at this house. Strand joins but makes John drive because he has been drinking.

In the lumber yard, Alicia seems to have found the source of the messages for help. Alicia attacks a small herd of walkers to try and free people. Morgan urges her to be cautious and they lure the dead outside to kill them.

Alicia cuts a rope, dropping dozens of logs on to the walkers. Inside, Alicia finds the man she was looking for, and he is dead. Morgan claims he has been like this for days so she couldn’t have saved him. “My mom would’ve found him,” Alicia says. “She would’ve saved him.”

They both decide they have a lot to make up for. Morgan asks why Alicia is isolating herself and suggests she be there for people like her mom was. “I could but you could be there for us too, right?” Alicia asks. “Then why are you leaving?”

June and Althea’s journey continues. June asks Althea to turn the camera off for a moment. “John fell in love with Laura at the cabin,” she says. “I am not Laura. I’m the woman who got scared and ran way. Not just from John, from everyone else. It’s who I am. John wants to go back to the cabin and if we do I’m afraid he’s gonna realize I’m not Laura. I never was. When he realizes that…”

Althea doesn’t give advice, though. “Since we’re just talking, off the record, you’re with John everyday,” Althea says. “That’s who you are now. Yesterday is yesterday and today’s today. God knows, there will be a tomorrow. I sound like my mom. It’s kind of why I don’t do this.”

Suddenly, they see a huge flock of birds heading in the same direction.

The rain has begun. Strand and John are searching for Charlie. As Strand drinks in the passenger seat, John tells him he used to be a cop. “I used to be a millionaire,” Strand replies. John wants a better plan for them, though. He invites Strand to the cabin but he is sorting out the rest.

Alicia and Morgan head through the wind and rain. Morgan wants to find a safe place. Alicia wants to continue on her own.

At the mansion, Luciana has reached the end of her record. She hears a bottle fall over and investigates. She finds Charlie and tries to wrestle her back into the house. Charlie, however, runs out the front door, having left a book called The Little Prince behind.

John and June try to talk over the radio as the storm gets worse but lose connection. Althea stops the truck and walkers are hurled into it by the wind.