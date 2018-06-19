‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Morgan as New Series Lead

Fear The Walking Dead looks to become more of an extension of The Walking Dead as Lennie James‘ Morgan will step up as new series lead in the wake of the mid-season finale death of Kim Dickens‘ Madison.

As first reported by ComicBook.com, an official AMC press release now gives The Walking Dead veteran Lennie James top billing on the spinoff, succeeding Dickens as first billed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the loss of Fear veterans Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane (Nick), the series now stars “Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman.” James formerly received the “and” credit.

As the last surviving member of the now wiped-out Clark-Manawa pack, Alycia Debnam Carey’s Alicia Clark seemed poised to assume her mother’s mantle as the lead of the show, which has long focused on the tight-knit Clark clan since its first episode.

The plan for Fear co-creator and original showrunner Dave Erickson was to transform Madison into the spinoff’s version of the Governor (David Morrissey) or Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), taking the mom from hero to antihero, and then ultimately “bleed that into full-on villain,” Erickson told THR.

Erickson exited the series last March after having signed a new development deal with AMC and was replaced by new season 4 showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who worked closely with new season 4 executive producer Scott Gimple to develop the story for season 4 — taking a direction that meant killing off Madison and using her death as the driving force for this first half-season.

Gimple — a five-season showrunner on The Walking Dead until his promotion to overseer of the entire Walking Dead brand for AMC — came up with the idea to cross Morgan over from the flagship series to Fear, a move actor Lennie James acknowledged would not have happened without James’ consent as Morgan was the only choice for the crossover.

“They were very much saying, ‘We were thinking about doing this thing and if you’re really not up for it, then we’ll go a completely different direction,’” James said. “It wasn’t a case of, ‘This is going to happen,’ it was genuinely a case of what I thought about it, there was absolutely a choice.”

“At the beginning of every season you have to sit down with Scott Gimple and he tells you what the arc of this season is going to be and what your character’s arc is going to be,” James told Digital Spy ahead of the crossover event in April.

Gimple, James recalled, “talked about his new role of overseeing both shows and then he said, ‘How would you like to continue the story of Morgan in Fear the Walking Dead?’”

After weeks of deliberation, James chose to leap from The Walking Dead over to Fear.

In a recorded appearance aired on live aftershow Talking Dead following Madison’s death episode, James expressed his disappointment in not getting to work with Fear‘s leading lady, as did series newcomer Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie), who previously starred alongside good friend Dickens in HBO’s Deadwood.

Reactions to Madison’s ousting as lead have been largely mixed-to-negative: Fear is now fielding accusations of sexism and ageism for displacing its 52-year-old female lead with a man, and a large subset of fans are particularly upset after learning actress Alycia Debnam-Carey will receive just second billing despite her three-year tenure with the show.

Slide 1

Actually, if Alicia is gone I 100% will. — E.D. (@CorLeonis92) June 14, 2018

that’s embarrassing, sad and I really feel bad for Kim but also for Alycia and Colman. they CLEARLY don’t care about the story the fans or the actors. they are shamelessly trying to take advantage of Fear fans. this is horrible no matter which way you look at it — films are forever (@trikrugriffin) June 14, 2018

this is pathetic. they kill off a badass female lead so they can swing a male in to save the day. just another addition to list of gross things the ftwd & twd writers have done. — gabi ☀️ (@hedaklarke) June 14, 2018

Slide 2

& here I thought @DebnamCarey would take the series lead. Morgan hasn’t done anything except repeat the same lines on FTWD as he did on TWD. He should be dead like he is in the comic book.@ScottMGimple way to go on ruining #TWD & now #FTWD. pic.twitter.com/T8YlXK0Shn — MimiPRGameFreak ?? (@MimiPRGameFreak) June 15, 2018

We want alycia to take lead instead — ‎stephanie loves camila? (@allthzeyears) June 14, 2018

Damn I actually thought this show was gonna be different. Guess not. Peace out @FearTWD I can’t watch a show where the cast and fans are not respected. — Mary ⚔️ 地面戰士 (@MaryGreenRed) June 15, 2018

She is too young. Would you follow a girl who is like 20 years old on the show? I’d follow John, Morgan (no brainer) Alicia will be a good leader if they allow her to live. Which I hope they do. There is no adult show where a leader is in her or his 20’s is has no base for truth — HelloSusan (@susanStrode) June 16, 2018

Slide 3

What? Why? Why on earth would he be the series lead? He only came into the show this season, shouldn’t Strand or Alicia be the series lead? Since they’ve been in the show since season one — Explosive Potato (@gazzybombmaster) June 15, 2018

I hope that this whole Morgan thing on #fearTWD is just temporary. Only Time will tell. As long as we get more Alicia I will be happy. I also wanna see Alicia and Althea’s dynamic now. (my mom thinks they will end up together) — Savannah Benjamin (@SavanahBenjamin) June 15, 2018

#FearTWD was about the Clark’s, & y’all killed both of them, but.. Alicia’s alive.. Why isn’t Alycia the lead of the show.!?



Women can’t be the lead of your #AMC shows.!?



Literally no one cares about Morgan.. Y’all lose viewers even more than last season



Everyone hates it now! — Jasmin.. (@frankcliffGzCD_) June 14, 2018

@FearTWD @FTWDwriters Wtf are you doing killing off the Clark family? They are the heart of this show and the only reason why I watch FTWD! I will NEVER accept Morgan as the lead, we all felt that knife you twisted in the original cast’s back! Kill the Clarks, you kill the show! — Feral Dragon (@Feral_Dragon) June 15, 2018

Slide 4

I’m so mad right now #FearTWD kill of her female lead & instead of making lead the only Clark standing or Strand you make lead the crossover character?Is because Strand is gay and Alicia a women that the new showrunners are messing up this show? The original cast deserve RESPECT! — Jeииifeя·Earpeя♡ (@Jeniearp) June 15, 2018

I want @KimDickens back in #FearTWD and she was replaced by a man, that Was in the show just in this season where Alicia was since day 1. WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? @FearTWD GIVE ME A WOMAN AS LEAD, FROM ORIGINAL CAST…REVIVE MADISON IDK AND I STILL DK WHAT U GUYS ARE DOIN — Não enche!? (@Clexaever1) June 15, 2018

Don’t get me wrong. Morgan is cool, but I really think Alicia should be the lead. There is so much there for the showrunners to work with. — John Darius (@JDarius28) June 15, 2018

Slide 5

If Alicia Clark isn’t the lead of #FearTWD now then what is the point pic.twitter.com/7vrLeoPufl — Kaylee (@kayleerc90) June 13, 2018

the showrunners and writers of #FearTWD are so dumb if they’re trying to push Morgan to become the lead character. Alicia should be the lead with seeing how far she has come from the beginning to now. We need her as the lead. — tamara (@rheejauregui) June 11, 2018

So Madison carrying the torch was symbolic for passing on her legacy of being an incredible show lead… TO ALICIA. Not to Morgan, John, Naomi or whoever they’re trying to replace our core characters with. Alicia is now our lead as she carries on her mother’s legacy #feartwd — Dave Erickson wouldn’t treat us like this (@watchFTWDbitch) June 11, 2018

And Morgan did bring SOMETHING to this show that it needed. A REAL conscience. Real experience with strangers who became family. I love him and John together. They’re a great team. They offset each other well. Al brings a MUCH needed sense of humor too. Thank gawd! #FearTWD — LIVINGDEADGRRL2 (@LIVINGDEADGRRL2) June 14, 2018

Slide 6

#FearTWD fans do NOT hate Morgan. We hate what has been done to the main lead and the original cast! They killed HER & sidelined THEM to make HIM the lead! Tell me you would have loved Morgan as a lead in #TWD and I’ll tell you how much of a fucking liar you are! Fuck off. — ⚔️ROXIE⚔️?️‍? (@AUSHasMyHeart) June 15, 2018

i don’t hate morgan. i just think it sucks that they killed off the female lead and replaced her with a dude. typical. #FearTWD https://t.co/BxvOAXmiJt — Kaylee (@kayleerc90) June 15, 2018

@ScottMGimple is an idiot! If he really wanted Lennie James aka Morgan to be the lead. And he knew Andrew was leaving, why not just gave him stay in TWD to take over? Nobody wants him on #FearTWD Look at the fucking ratings. It is at its lowest this season. Nobody gives a shit — Maribel (@Marbs84) June 15, 2018

I hate that they did to #FearTWD what we’ve been afraid of since they announced the crossover



They did a takeover and turned it into the Morgan show pic.twitter.com/yhMWGxK8Rg — ☣ MichiKomTrikru ☣ (@Clexa94) June 15, 2018

Glad @FearTWD have had a cast clear out, now Morgan John and Alethea are in it I might actually care if one of the characters die! — Nina Hood (@ninadunn22) June 14, 2018

Slide 7

#FearTWD #TheWalkingDead I’m sorry, but Daryl can’t carry the show and neither can Morgan. Rick was the lead in his. Madison in hers. Let’s end this. — John K. Brown (@JohnKBrown) June 15, 2018

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! The show was never about Morgan but the Clarke’s therefore Alicia should be the lead and not someone who just came into the show last season ? https://t.co/VsUguCvHmX — G (@whoisgrxce) June 15, 2018

Slide 8

me: expecting Alicia or Strand to be officially announced as the new lead

AMC: Morgan is the new lead

me: pic.twitter.com/NIWKlrEqZR — uéstiuordi (@macasi09) June 15, 2018

Fuck you @AMC_TV for taking @DebnamCarey out of the header and putting Lennie James instead. pic.twitter.com/0rFjZjg8en — Maribel (@Marbs84) June 15, 2018

Slide 9

Alicia Clark is the new leader not Morgan. Pass it on @FearTWD @FTWDwriters pic.twitter.com/hB1kIWJ8Hm — clexa’s kid (@clexaslegendary) June 15, 2018

So you use Alicia for promo and clicks but give the show to Morgan? pic.twitter.com/fJNWmx0m1T — sam ? (@lexaswife) June 15, 2018

I KNEW IT! They are pushing the OG cast to the side for Morgan. This angers me more. No more TWD shows for me. ALICIA SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE LEAD. — Eduardo A Alvarado (@Craz3Eddie) June 15, 2018

FtWD should be its own entity and forge its own path. How disrespectful to the main cast to kill off your strong female lead and bring in a male lead no one cares about in this verse. Way to not pass the torch to Alicia /Alycia who rightfully deserves it — survivingiskillingme (@silvancaptain) June 15, 2018

Wrong decision from @AMC_TV and @ScottMGimple it shows huge disrespect to the fans that have been there FROM THE BEGINNING (and didn’t ask for a crossover), to Kim and the original cast. You’ve ruined a good show just like you’ve been ruining TWD season after season. — Roe CFMTY (@Roee_EL) June 14, 2018

@FearTWD WTF! I was interested in the crossover but not this way. Axing the lead female, Kim/Madison, was disrespectful to Kim and the the original cast. The storyline was about the Clarks and their journey in this world. This season ruined the build up from Season 1-3. Gone. — ~t (@suns3t5) June 15, 2018

Slide 10

@FearTWD @AMC_TV I can not believe you killed a wonderful, strong, and inspiring character to put Morgan’s annoying lead. FearTWD finished in season 3. Fuck you, you trash. pic.twitter.com/cOMvLGWy66 — cássia ♡ (@adcaddict) June 15, 2018

im not even surprised, they kill female lead to clean the room for morgan being new lead. Im so dissapointed. Bye bye feartwd — kate_b23? (@B23Kate) June 15, 2018

FearTWD is about the Clarks not about Morgan. I like him but not as the leader. — yaiza (@yaiza_blake) June 15, 2018