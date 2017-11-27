Watch Lennie James Livestream His First Day on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Set

The Walking Dead has been teasing that a character would crossover to its spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead and last night the person of interest was revealed. On Talking Dead, Chris Hardwick revealed that Morgan, played by Lennie James, would be leaving the flagship series and heading over to Fear.

This announcement was met with a mixed response, but there was no time for the cast and crew to dwell on it. James had already wrapped filming on The Walking Dead and was going to begin filming on his new show first thing Monday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the reveal, The Walking Dead Twitter account announced that Lennie would be going live from the set on his first day, giving fans a chance to see Morgan with all of his new cast-mates.

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, the stream was live on Twitter, and you can watch the entire event right here:

It’s exciting to see Lennie James on the set of Fear the Walking Dead, but there is still plenty of mystery surrounding the events of the crossover. Fans are mainly left wondering how exactly the character will tie in to the spinoff series.

To make the timeline work, one of two things will have to happen. The first, and most obvious option, is to have Morgan end up down south after he ran into Rick back in Season 3 of The Walking Dead. The other option is to see Fear the Walking Dead go through a significant time jump, catching up to the original series in the timeline.