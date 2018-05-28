‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Actress Hints She’s Not A Villain

Fear The Walking Dead series newcomer Jenna Elfman, who plays Laura-slash-Naomi, hints there’s more to be learned about her always-running survivor.

Last week’s episode, ‘Just In Case,’ ended with Naomi showing up alive in the present, a moment that came as a major surprise for lover John (Garrett Dillahunt), who was told she had died at the baseball stadium.

More surprising still, Naomi appeared to be aligned with the Vultures — the same pack of looters and freeloaders being targeted by a vengeful Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay Garcia).

Speaking with AMC about Naomi’s sudden reappearance at the end of episode 4×06, Elfman said her seeming allegiance with the Vultures isn’t what it appears to be.

“I had one breath to play so much: Uh-oh, it’s them. Uh-oh, I know what it looks like to them. Uh-oh I did run, but I have a really good explanation. Uh-oh, [Alicia’s] got a giant gun aimed at my face. Uh-oh, John takes the bullet. Uh-oh,” Elfman said with a laugh.

“It’s just so much. The moment I see John is the same moment he gets shot. From that point on, all she cares about is John,” Elfman said. “It’s also an interesting moment of, ‘Who is Naomi?’ Actions speak louder than words.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com at Walker Stalker Con Nashville, Elfman said “a lot more is coming” from her mysterious and flighty character.

Audiences learned previously Naomi suffered a traumatic loss when she confided in John she lost her child, a revelation she expanded on in 4×06 in a confession made to Strand and Madison (Kim Dickens).

Naomi revealed she had a daughter, Rose, who succumbed to an illness when Naomi left her behind at a FEMA shelter while the desperate mother set out on a three-day trek for medicine.

“She died before I got back with the medicine, and she turned that first night,” Naomi said. “And then everyone else did, too.”

And of the dilapidated FEMA shelter overrun with walkers, Naomi admitted, “I did this.”

John has since been shot — struck down by an angry Alicia, who took aim at Naomi — and the chaotic opening minutes of episode 4×07 sees Alicia gunning specifically for Naomi amid a shootout.

“She’s right there,” Alicia says as she’s held back by Strand. “She’s one of them,” Strand tells her. “We’re gonna get ’em all.”

The sneak preview ends with Alicia apparently blowing up Mel (Kevin Zegers) and cocking her powerful weapon, aiming it straight at a defenseless Naomi.

Fear The Walking Dead is off Sunday, May 27. It will return to AMC with episode 4×07, ‘The Wrong Side of Where You Are,’ Sunday, June 3.