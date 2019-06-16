Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 3: Humbug’s Gulch

On Sunday night, AMC will air the third episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season. Leaving the reunion of Daniel Salazar and Colman Domingo aside for now, the new episode will bring a familiar face from the Dead universe into play.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×03 is titled, “Humbug’s Gulch.” The official synopsis for Humbug’s Gulch reads, “June and Dorie take shelter to hide from a threat, but a misunderstanding with a desperate survivor leads to trouble. Meanwhile, Alicia and Morgan face a dangerous obstacle.” The episode is directed by Colman Domingo on a script from Ashley Cardiff.

The new episode of Fear the Walking Dead marks the debut of Austin Amelio as Dwight on the spinoff series, having debuted in the role on The Walking Dead in its sixth season. The episode also marks the second time Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo gets behind the camera with the series for another directorial effort.

“I guess you know more, you do better,” Domingo said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “I think I knew what I was getting myself into, but [Episode 5×03] was even more stunts and special effects and visual effects. I guess I did okay on my first time out, and so I think they handed me everything and the kitchen sink. So, I don’t know, I think I even learned even more patience. I’ve learned how to prep even more because I think prep work is where you do the bulk of your preparation for the day of getting the shots. I think I learned that I had an instinct that being sort of a graceful, quiet director was the way to go, and still works for me.”

Domingo, again, does not appear in the episode which he directs. Being an actor, however, helps Domingo understand the process when working with his cast members, as well. “I think you got to be the quiet in the storm,” Domingo explains. “You can’t be rattled when you have a huge team depending on you.” Luckily, he is working with a cast that embraces him and acts as a supportive family unit, something the actor turned director noted when talking about his episode in Season 4.

More of ComicBook.com's interview with Colman Domingo will be available following the east coast broadcast of Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×03 on Sunday night. For now, also check out Domingo opening up about his relationship with Kim Dickens since her departure from Fear in Season 4.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October.