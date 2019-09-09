Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Leave What You Don’t

The episode starts with Logan getting a distress call from a woman at a truck stop. He anxiously radios to his partners as a means to rush help over to her. When they don’t answer, he heads out on his own after leaving behind one of the “Take what you need, leave what you don’t,” boxes. When his truck runs out of gas, Logan starts running to the woman calling herself Serena. By the sound of it, she is devoured by the dead. He is distraught to arrive and find only the dead and to have to put them down.

In the distance, he sees a group riding in on horses. They heard him trying to help her over the radio. It’s a group lead by a woman, dressed as cowboys, eager to help people as well. They recruit him to help others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a flashback.

Fear the Walking Dead’s opening credits play.

Continued

Elsewhere, the kids have found a way to use rats as a means to make walkers move forward and turn a propeller to create energy. Luciana, Wendell, and others have made camp here. It is the location where Logan is driving his convoy straight through the gate. The group hides. Logan emerges and challenges Luciana, telling her she should be taking his orders. He is going to take what he needs — which is “all of this.”

Meanwhile, Alicia is painting trees. Her and Strand get some radio communication from June and John. They come up with a plan and they’re not grouping up.

At the oil camp, Logan is going through all of the journals from his old friend which the group is using. He throws them in a fire and lectures the group on evolution and survival before demanding a lesson in making gas. Logan’s party comes to a road block but it’s actually a trap by Sarah and Dwight. Sarah pops her gun off and demands they head to the oil field in Logan’s man’s truck.

Continued

Dwight shows up and Logan is surrounded. Logan, however, claims no one is actually going to shoot him, despite John having a shot at him from above. Logan insists he is bluffing. Sarah admits he is right and tries to reason with him. Logan, being reasonable, insists that Dwight and Sarah get to work to create gas. They make the kids leave.

Meanwhile, Strand and Alicia rush to a woman over the radio who needs help.

At the oil field, Logan recklessly makes demands to keep fire burning and gas being mad. He is getting the gas for someone else but he won’t explain who. Logan explains that it is Sarah and Wendell’s fault that the woman in his flashback died because they stole his rig. June radios to tell them that walker are incoming and everyone has to get out of there.

Continued

When night has fallen, Dwight and Sarah have stayed behind to combat the walkers. John fights them off from above but his gunshots are only drawing more. Logan won’t bail because he has a contract which he has to fulfill. Dwight tries to get everyone to keep fighting for the place but Wendell reminds him they need to be alive to do it at all. Logan refuses to bail. His people won’t help him anymore. Sarah sees him and others struggling so she helps them.

Alicia is having no luck finding the person on the radio who needs help.

At the oil rig, Sarah gets Logan to safety but he insists it is only temporary and they’ll die anyway. The woman who is radioing to Alicia comes through a radio to Sarah. Logan recognizes the stop off of marker 65 where she is. Logan insists that giving her hope is not going to do her any good. “You’re on your own, sweetheart,” he tells her. “The sooner you accept that, the sooner you’ll understand what you have to do.”

the woman insists she can’t kill them because there’s too many. He tells her there is a gun in there. There is only one bullet in the gun, which Logan knew. She thanks him for it. “It’s better this way,” she says. The group hears a gunshot over the radio but then there are several more. Wes came to the rescue, having been directed there by Alicia’s voice on the radio.

Sarah realizes the group is right and lectures Logan about how they all help people.

Continued

The next day, Alicia and Strand arrive at the truck stop. They’re surprised Wes helped but also grateful. The woman who they saved is being hunted by people so they can’t stay in one place.

Later, the group bands together at the oil field. Logan recognizes a lot of people from the movie but others not so much. Suddenly, Logan’s people emerge with their guns drawn. Logan convinces them to put the guns down. While Logan discusses how his partner Clayton had good intentions he is shot in the head, followed by the same treatment for all of his people.

The people on horseback from the flashback roll into the town. There are dozens of them. Their apparent leader reveals that they’ve been watching and have a plan to help each other. She offers a deal but the group isn’t interested. While everyone has their guns pointed at each other, Luciana declares she will stay behind and help make the gas.

The group rolls out, leaving Lucy behind.