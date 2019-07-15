Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Still Standing

The episode starts with Alicia on a quest to find Annie, Dylan, and Max. She cuts through a walker blockade to search. Charlie and Strand are fighting for their lives at the balloon’s crash site, meanwhile. Charlie radios for Morgan, who is headed their way. Elsewhere, Grace is prepping the generator at the water plant. Morgan explains the situation to her over the radio. She is willing to help but can’t leave until the generator is running. Eventually, Alicia finds Max, who leads her to his siblings. Charlie and Strand build a barrier with the balloon, keeping themselves and the propeller safe. Alicia is welcomed into the kids’ camp.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Aliciia tries convince Annie of what’s going to happen here if the water plant melts down — meaning that the kids should all leave this place. Annie fights back and questions why Alicia won’t give up, claiming there is a deeper reason. “I have to do something good to make up for what I did,” Alicia says. Annie will only go if Alicia covers up every bit of her path.

Meanwhile, Al, June, and Luciana tend to a fuel leak on the plane. Al has an idea on where to get gas.

Elsewhere, Morgan searches a house. Alicia tells him over the radio that she found the kids. He’s trying to find a car. John and Dwight are still out of range. Morgan finds car keys as Alicia questions if what they’re doing is worth it. “Everything gets a return,” Morgan tells her, “and it is why. It is.” He looks out the window at a dead and sees himself in the reflection, telling Alicia they’re going to get everyone out and do what they came to do.

Althea leads June to where the helicopter landed to get gas. June gets a radio from John and tells him to rush back. John is ready to head back and Dwight insists on staying behind. This almost prompts John to tell Dwight about the letter he found but Dwight’s sense of hope convinces him to continue the lie.

Strand tells Charlie their balloon barrier will hold because they’re “due for a break.” Strand reveals he hesitated getting on the first plane which crashed because he didn’t know if he believed it. “We were on the precipice of something extraordinary and I balked.” He is eager to redeem himself though. A moment later, the walkers are all killed from the other side of the balloon by Morgan who is geared up in a hazmat suit. He’s ready to get them out of there.

Annie still isn’t budging. Alicia, meanwhile, looks through their things and finds Max’s coloring book, complete with drawings of walkers tied together. He finds her and she questions him. She ultimately tells him a story of innocence and hope until Annie calls for help. A herd followed her back to the camp.

The generator at the plant is not running well. Grace deals with it. She’s going to try and get it working, buy time, and meet Morgan at the truck stop. Morgan explains Grace’s situation to Strand and sends him back to finish the plane for her goes to help her.

June is all sorts of optimistic with Al. She radios for John but there’s no response. Al finally opens up about the woman from the helicopter. “I met someone,” she starts the story. June explains that she thought she’d never see John again and turned out to be wrong offer Althea hope.

Alicia and Annie hatch a plan to escape which requires Alicia to have their weapons. Max and Dylan vouch for Alicia having seen what she did at the plane crash.

John and Dwight continue their search. Their vehicle is stalled. John decides to tell Dwight about the letter he found. Dwight isn’t happy about what he reads and gets out of the car.

At the plant, Morgan finds Grace working on the generator and insists on helping.

Meanwhile, Alicia takes down the walkers at the kids’ camp while they flee. After killing several of the walkers, Alicia realizes she got one of the radioactive zombie’s blood on her. The dead start t get passed her and closer to the kids. Alicia orders Annie to take the kids and get out of here. Annie tells Alicia, “I don’t know what you did but I know you made up for it. Yoou can let go, too.” She heads out with the kids.

As the kids leave, Alicia calls for all of the walkers to come at her.

At night, Strand and Charlie arrive at their HQ. Luciana greets them. Strand updates her on everyone’s situation.

Grace and Morgan discuss what’s next. Morgan is optimistic, Grace is not. Morgan names Eastman and describes him as a man who helped him when he was stuck. “He taught me that all life is precious,” Morgan says. Grace explains to him that they have the same problem, thinking everyone else’s life is more valuable than their own.

The kids all arrive at the gas station but without Alicia. Annie credits Alicia. Strand asks where Alicia is to learn that she is “still out ther.”

Alicia is guiding a big herd of walkers through the woods at night.

Dwight and John are still planted at their stop on the road. John apologizes to Dwight for hiding Sherry’s letter. Dwight, however, understands John’s decision. He doesn’t want to give up despite Sherry’s request. They’re ultimately going to get John back to June.

Alicia washes her face before getting a radio from Morgan. She tells him she is okay but she “picked up a pack of walkers.” She is happy to hear that the kids and Grace made it to the truck stop. Morgan tells her that in trying to make up for the lives they talk, they lost their way to live for themselves and they’re going to find a way too do that.

They hear a siren ring out from the plant. Walkers are all attracted to it.