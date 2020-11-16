Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Bury Her Next To Jasper’s Leg

The episode starts with a woman in the woods. When the sound of horse nears, she runs, but trips and is caught by Virginia. Virginia tells a story about thinking something is dead when it’s not and encourages the woman not to make this be the end for her. Hill, a Ranger, checks the woman’s bag and sees spray paint which is used for marking trees. One tree reads, “The end is the beginning.” Virginia asks what it means but Sarah won’t say anything. The woman ultimately shoots herself in the head. Virginia orders her people to bury her next to Jasper’s leg.

Elsewhere, June and Sarah do what they can to fend off th dead while caring for a patient in th back of a truck. June suspects he has a ruptured appendix and she is going to take it out. After cutting the man open, his heart stops. June tries to get his heart to start again. Sarah begs her to stop. Malcolm’s eyes open and he is now a zombie, trying to eat them. Sarah puts him down. Later, June and Sarah have a drink, dedicating it to Wendell, “wherever,” he is. They have been awake for 29 hours and have to be in Paradise Ridge in three.

John radios to them and he is going to ride with them, arriving at their location in five minutes.

In the car, June wrestles with the fact that she hasn’t been saving lives since Ginny put her in charge of medical. John encourages June to continue with his plan instead of Ginny’s if she wants to save people, really referencing himself. He doesn’t think he will last long if he stays here. He won’t tell her about what happened with Cameron. He wants to leave and wants her to come with him. June gets a radio call, she is needed. John is needed in the same place. Lucy tells June there has been an accident. John suggests going to help with this and then fleeing.

Outside of a tunnel by the oil fields, people ar covered in oil and injured. Some are burnt. Lucy explains there was an explosion. Virginia arrives. June wants to genuinely help the people who need it and then leave with John.

On the inside, Lucy, Sarah, and Jun go in to try to help. Oil is spewing from the ground. Virginia wants it to stop spewing her gasoline. “The end is the beginning,” is written on a tower. June is attacking by a walker which has metal nails on the ends of its fingers. Ginny wants to investigate. June tries to help some people that June wants to leave behind. Wes is also here with a piece of shrapnel lodged into his stomach. Virginia’s men dump Wes’ things, one of which is a can of spray paint. Virginia starts to inflict pain on Wes to try to get him to answer questions. June puts Wes under to stop the pain.

The group loads up in a truck and heads out. On their way out, the oil field bursts into flames. Quite a few people die. The ones who survive are blasted out of their own consciousness. Ginny wakes up just in time to fight off a walker but it bites her hand.

Ginny calls for her people to hurry up and help her. She fixes herself a tourniquet and asks Jun to cut her hand off. June refuses. They fight. Ginny begs for June’s help. June insists Ginny is the problem. She just wants her husband back. June manages to help the group save Wes over the radio. Ginny accepts her fate and requests June look after her sister Dakota. June ultimately cleans her blade and cuts off Ginny’s hand.

Later, Ginny wakes up. June used hot metal to cauterize the wound. June wants to know about the group that Ginny is chasing and wants something else but doesn’t get a chance to reveal it before John comes running in for her.

Later, Ginny is in the back of truck and requests to talk with Dakota. Meanwhile, Wes wakes up in a medical truck. Lucy and Sarah are tending to him. June arrives and everyone questions why she saved Ginny. Lucy is frustrated. Sarah is frustrated. They don’t trust Ginny the way June seems to now.

Before the end, Wendell arrives. Sarah is ecstatic to see him and rushes over to give him a hug.

June talks to John. He wants to leave. She wants to stay because she has the hospital now. John is frustrated. He agrees to come back but ultimately splits off from the group. He drives away on his own.