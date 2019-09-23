Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Channel 5

The episode is recapped by Althea’s tapes. A montage of people saying they need help plays, intercut with Ginny’s group and their promise to build something bigger and better. They claim to be alive because of Virginia. She stands in the frame to explain that they hold the key to a safer and better future where they can help each other. “Pick up the walkie, channel 5,” she tells them. Zooming out, Althea and Morgan are watching the tape she made for Virginia and she hates it because it is not the truth, prompting her to destroy the TV.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening logos play.

Back to the camera’s footage. June, Althea, Morgan and others talk about how hard things have been recently. They promise “the impossible is possible.” Grace is dehydrated and having trouble keeping food down. Morgan is tending to her. June is out to find some medical journals for her. Morgan feels bad about not being there for her or the group when they need him.

Later, Tom is reunited with Janice, who was running down the street.

Meanwhile, Alicia is still painting trees and say art is “the only thing that makes sense” to her. Daniel is running errands for June. Wes is a part of the group.

At night, Grace tries to teach Charlie how to play the guitar. Daniel watches.

Outside, Dwight kills a walker and calls everyone over to look at it. It is wearing a Sheriff’s badge for Humbug’s Gulch. John suggests they go there for a sanctuary. Later in the night, Grace collapses and June has to tend to her. Althea is apparently running a two camera set up, one angle showing June on Grace and the other nice and tight on Morgan’s stressed reaction.

The next day, Morgan shows more concern over Grace. The group scrambles to find supplies.

John, elsewhere, tells June that they should get married when they get to the Gulch.

After Alicia rescues Althea from a zombie, she talks to the camera about how killing used to be the only thing she had and now it isn’t.

Morgan and Grace are cozy in the truck. She’s feeling better.

A montage of characters talking about how they all helped each other and became better plays.

Suddenly, the truck stops because a bridge is down. The group decides to get some wooden planks that Alicia just happened to see nearby as a means to try and make the bridge strong enough. Suddenly, Ginny and some pals show up. Morgan and Ginny have a conversation, leading to everyone lowering their weapons. Ginny insists what she is doing will keep more people alive.

The whole thing comes down to Morgan encouraging anyone who would rather be with Ginny to go with her. No one goes. Ginny’s men fire some guns and attract a herd. Morgan and the group order everyone to move quickly. They cross the bridge to avoid the herd but Tom stays on it too long ad falls down with it. He’s dead but the camera survives!

Later, Morgan tries to comfort Al and get her moving again.

Outside the truck where Althea is editing, everyone has gathered of the side of a road. They’re not too far from where their destination.

Morgan gives the group a pep talk about doing what Tom would have wanted to do. They ditch their trucks and make the journey on foot. Along the walk, Wes talks to Alicia about their painting. He thinks it’s “the new medium.” Morgan, John, and June talk about their journey and Morgan is optimistic. John sort of asks Morgan to be his best man.

Later, Daniel talks with Morgan. He encourages Morgan to say things he has to say because no one knows how long they have left in this world. Morgan looks at Grace but continues his walk.

Later, the group comes upon a sign indicating Humbug’s Gulch is five miles away. As they continue forward, Morgan sticks back to talk with Grace. She tells him not to say what he’s going to say because it will only make things harder. “I’m glad you’re here to see this,” he tells her.

Later on, they arrive at Humbug’s Gulch but see that it is completely overrun with walkers. The group debates their next move. Strand calls upon Althea to do something but she doesn’t want to let Virginia look good so she shuts down the cameras. When they are out of options, Morgan gets on the radio and calls for Virginia. “We need you help.”