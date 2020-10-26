Morgan Jones tends to the baby of his fallen friend. The baby’s mother, Rachel, is happy to see him their and grateful. Morgan brought them a lot of food, along with clothes and other things she might need. She notices that he has gotten some supplies from inside of Virginia’s camp and becomes nervous about being caught. He assures her everything is okay. Before leaving, Morgan is offered to hold baby Morgan. He isn’t sure his arm is up to it, though. He heads out with his axe and starts making additional weapons. He talks about the world before the end, wishes of the lottery and self help, and admits, “I feel like I’ve been 16 different somebodies since it all ended.” He is determined to find Grace and the others to bring them here. He is scared of what his friends will they of this version of him.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Elsewhere, Al and Dwight are inspecting what used to be a doctor’s office. Al suddenly starts hearing chatter on the radio. She writes down the notes of what they say and she’s happy to hear that Isabel was on the radio. An embalmed walker stumbles in and gets put down. Dwight is happy to reveal he found a couple of beers.

Outside, they have a beer together. Dwight tries to make some conversation as they sit on a coffin drinking their terribly old beers. Al won’t share Isabel’s name. Suddenly, Dwight hears radio calls and questions the key words they’re speaking of. Al won’t share anything but Dwight figures out that the code name was her girl. Al finally admits she’s listening for her. Dwight reveals a plan he has already thought of to make it look like he died and he needs to escape, should he ever find Sherry. He encourages Al to do the same.

At night, Al and Dwight have made their way to “Drop Site Baker.” They kill a walker outside of a building and chheck his ID, excited to see he had an Alaska license. Then, they head up the tower.

Inside, spray paint on the wall reads, “THE END IS THE BEGINNING.” Al mocks it. “The world goes to sh-t, everybody’s a philosopher,” she says. On their way up the stairs, they find a trap where rats attract walkers to fall down. Suddenly, some people who are holed up in this building capture Al and Dwight at gunpoint. In their holding room, Dwight questions whether or not she thinks Al shot the Alaska guy from the street. Al was willing to risk her life for this.

The people from the building enter the room and question why their tapes show destroyed locations. They explain that they want to help and these people need just that. There is a med bay in this building where people are coughing. Some have growths on their necks. Al declares it is bubonic plague from the rats. Al explains that she is always going to choose time with her girl over anything else. Dwight gets on board and joins her on a journey to the rooftop.

Al starts questioning Al about what she is going to do when she finds Isabel. Dwight, on the contrary, doesn’t believe he is going to find Sherry. They have to find another way up to the top of the building, despite walkers and rats. They find a way to climb up using pipes between some walls. Closer to their destination, they bust through a wall and end up having to get away from people who died of the plague. Hiding in a bathroom, they discover that Dwight has been infected with the plague.

Al blames herself. She wants to help fix his health. He wants to go up to the roof and stick to their plan, though. Suddenly, gunshots outside the door kill off the walkers and the woman who is trying to cure patients downstairs comes in. She wants medicine, now. She ultimately shows them how to get to the roof. On the way, Norah explains she worked here before the end of the world, and she helps kill the walkers who used to be her co-workers. Al realizes she has her friend who went up to the roof’s ID and hands over the Alaska license they found earlier.

Moments later, Al heads to the roof expecting the helicopter to arrive. While she sits there and waits, she watches a tape from Dwight. He sends her a message saying farewell, encouraging her to crack open a beer and have some pretzels with it. Al stands up and pops a flare. A helicopter approaches. Isabel tells Al there is beer in a supply crate but then reminds her she was supposed to stay off the channel. Al just wants to tell her that it’s good to hear her voice. Isabel then declares that location has been “burned” and it’s on to the next one.

Al finds the supplies which were left behind, including the medicine Dwight and the others need to the treat the plague. She delivers it down to Dwight, happily. Norah starts asking Al what it’s like where she’s from. Al explains that Norah does not want to go there but she will find them a better place.

On their way downstairs, Al finds cans of spray paint. She reflects on the rat cage. She thinks someone planted the rats to spread the plague here. Dwight wants to go check in so the Rangers don’t start asking questions. Al turns her radio on and someone is asking if someone is in trouble on the roof.

Dwight takes the radio. “Honey, is that you?” he asks.

“Dwight?” Sherry responds.

Dwight runs outside. Sherry is standing in alley way. She removes her hood, happy to see him, and they finally share a kiss.