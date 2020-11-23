Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Mid-Season 6 Finale

Virginia’s caravan rolls down a street, clearing it of the small amount of walkers which are out there. Strand rides with the caravan in a car as an impatient Dakota gets anxious. She thinks the Rangers are here not to protect her but to keep her from running. Strand hired them. Dakota wants to run away given all of the problems facing Virginia. It’s been a week since John ran. Suddenly a horse comes running at the group with no one on it. Terry, the man who was riding it, is missing. Strand gets on the horse and goes to investigate with Samuels. They discover a fallen tree is blocking the road but it was properly cut down. Suddenly, all of the other horses start running their way. Their convoy has been killed and starts to reanimate, only to be put down by Strand and Samuels.

Fear the Walking Dead’s opening credits play with Alicia as the main figure.

At an outpost, Alicia and Charlie are looking out while ignoring calls from Strand. She’s been out here for 6 weeks and she claims Strand has done nothing for them. Strand begs over the radio. Ultimately, they meet up. Strand explains what happened and they think Dakota ran away. Strand assigns finding Dakota to Alicia “because the girl looks up to” her. Alicia is willing and later discusses an idea with Charlie about working with whoever attacked Tank Town to help them.

Alicia and Charlie head out to new locations. Alicia finds herself in a house with a whole bunch of taxidermied animals. She follows the sound of music up some stairs. She finds a man has a zombie strapped to a table. He sneaks up on her and injects her with something that leaves her unconscious.

When Alicia wakes up, she sees all of the taxidermied animals, needles, and a jar full of eyeballs. She tries to escape but she is strapped to a table and her hands are taped together. She eventually, starts to make a way out as the man is returning. She takes a deer antler as a weapon. Suddenly Dakota comes in and she is with the man. He thought she was an enemy of Dakota’s so he tranquilized her. He wants to play chess and talk.

Thee man plays with Dakota and tells her that she reminds him of her daughter. His family died. In another room, Alicia finds Charlie hiding in another room. She has discovered that there is no way out. Alicia wants to find a way out but the man insists this is his way of trying to keep her safe. Alicia informs him Dakota is Virginia’s sister. He tells them they can leave at dawn. Alicia tells Dakota that Ed can’t be trusted because he was working on a dead Ranger. Dakota will leave here but she won’t go back to Virginia, as she say Virginia killed their parents.

In another room, Alicia finds a radio. She calls out to Virginia. She will deliver Dakota to the safe house but she wants freedom for herself and Charlie. Virginia agrees to the deal.

In the night, Ed starts playing loud music on the speakers. Walkers flood the outside of the house. He declares, “I’m bringing them back, all of my creations!” He explains that his father was a taxidermist and he couldn’t understand how he preserved animals the way he did. He took up the trade and he wants to help people hold on to things. They had a good thing in this house but Rangers found this house and ultimately killed his wife and daughter while he was away. He made all of these preserved and scary walkers to try to keep people away from this place.

He ultimately pulls out again and demands they all go upstairs.

Later, Charlie has drugged Ed and provided Alicia with her gun barrel weapon. They’re going to head out. Ed wakes up, though. The tranquilizer did not hit a vein so it doesn’t keep him asleep. He reveals that Alicia used his radio on Virginia’s channel which prompts a fight ending in Ed getting impaled by an antler.

Moments later, Alicia tries to help Ed and remove the antler. She can’t do it. He tells them to go out upstairs and he is going to buy them time by staying behind. He explains Virginia didn’t kill his family, their death was his fault when a walker got loose. He explains she doesn’t have to do whatever she is planning. The extra scary walkers covered in antlers and other extra features added on by Ed bust in the door. He stands before them and gets eaten. Alicia and Dakota watch.

When things get dangerous, Morgan comes to the rescue. Alicia is learning he is alive for the first time. “How are you here?” she asks. He says he heard the music. “No, how are you alive?” He explains that someone helped him and he is trying to figure that part out.

The next day, they bury Ed in the back of his house. Morgan explains that he killed Emile after Virginia sent him after her. He wants to get on the road. Morgan claims he has a spot he has been building it up. Al and Dwight are already there. Soon, he thinks they all will be there.

Later, Alicia explains to Charlie that she was going to deliver Dakota and take them to the stadium. They were going to clear it out and try to live there. She hasn’t decided if she’s going to deliver Dakota or not.

Inside, Morgan explains that they have to do things they don’t want to do. Alicia realizes he attacked the convoy. He says he gave them a choice and they chose Virginia. He was not behind the attack on Tank Town, though. Alicia now realizes she might not want to turn over Dakota but Morgan does. They wrestle with the idea of calling Virginia and Alicia stands before the girls to get them up to the stadium. He reveals that he will do whatever it takes to get everyone together safely and declares Dakota is welcome.

Elsewhere, Strand finds the dead bodies outside of the house. Alicia, Charlie, and Dakota emerge. Victor wants to take Dakota back to Lawton. Alicia explains she is not going with them and Morgan says, “because she’s coming with me.” Morgan explains his plan. Victor ends up drawing his gun to claim Dakota. Morgan and Alicia stand off with him. Morgan stands down and explains that this will dismantle everything they have been working for and he won’t be able to protect them. Alicia takes the St. Christopher Charm from Victor’s hand and says, “I’m just doing what you asked me to do.”

Back at Lawton, Virginia finds Strand and asks where Dakota is. Victor explains, “Your sister is with Morgan. Alicia and Charlie, too.” She asks which side of this he is on and he tells her that he is on her side.

She takes Victor to a secret room which she declares is “the big show.” They enter a dark space. Inside, he sees that Virginia has Grace hostage. Virginia wants every person from the Gulch.