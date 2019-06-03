‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Season 5 Premiere

The episode starts with a couple of kids, one being Dylan, practicing using a gun. They’re scared of how loud it is going to be but Dylan ultimately tries to shoot a deer. He hits it and a few hundred feet away, the deer has died. The gun shot, however, attracts a walker. The gun is jammed and they start to panic about in approaching walker but a plane crashes through the trees and debris cuts the walker in half.

The kids run over and find some flames and explore the wreckage of the plane. As walkers surround them, Alicia emerges using a propeller to kill hem, telling the kids they are here to help. In the fuselodge, the kids wake up Morgan, who is strapped into his seat and has to wrestle with a walker. John Dorie takes it down for him. He and Luciana are both lying in the wreckage.

Luciana has a piece of metal running through her shoulder. Morgan instructs the kids to protect her.

June wakes up to a walker pulling on her face. Althea was piloting the plane.

Morgan finds Alicia and instructs her to ease up as her propeller weapon has now cut through her hands. They are about 10 to 15 miles away from their destination.

Althea radios for Strand to watch a tape called “Skidmark” which features a man telling a story about a small plane. He will have to fly it and come get them.

June eventually makes it into the fuselodge to look at Luciana and her impaling. Meanwhile, Alicia realizes they are in a high-radiation area. Althea is attacked by a walker with a helmet on and has to impale it on a spike. A pile of walkers is forming on a wire which the group didn’t notice. Morgan and Alicia are trying to hold them off while the rest of the group cuts Lucy free. They decided to clear a part and head out. Althea hands Alicia the end of a gattling gun which is her weapon. She takes the lead but a truck rushes in with a young girl driving. It is the kids’ sister. “Camp Blackberry, TX” the van reads.

Driving away, the girl says, “Growlers are the least of our problems. You have no idea where you landed, do you?”

Continued

Elsewhere, Strand is driving Althea’s truck while Wendell and Sarah drive an 18-wheeler. They heard Althea’s transmission.

Alicia wraps her injured hand.

The conversation turns to wanting to help “Logan.” The kids insist he is probably dead. The kids don’t want to help, especially considering Logan’s location is surrounded by the dead. The girl won’t explain what’s so bad about this place but promises they will see. Later, they come across a roadblack of dead tied together by intestines. Zombie heads are also hanging in the trees. The kids don’t know who did this but they’re all over the area. Morgan says they’ll walk through it if the kids won’t drive.

Ultimately, they drove through the road block toward Logan.

Continued

Eventually, the group comes upon a gas station and store. Morgan starts to radio for “Logan” to tell him they are at the truck stop. Meanwhile, June preps to help Lucy. She’s a bit nervous about doing this in a truck stop. A kid starts asking Lucy why people would need toys and what trucks do. She explains that they gave people hope and the man who started this place is gone now, they are trying to carry his torch and turn it into something more.

They want to head to another truck stop but Alicia insists something is off. The kids start to pack things up but Morgan wants them to stay. They won’t.

June counts to three and pills the pipe out of Luciana’s shoulder.

Continued

Meanwhile, a man sees the plant where Morgan and Alicia’s group has been holed up. He opens a lock and heads inside. He finds supplies, beds, movie requests, and Althea’s tapes.

Back at the truck stop, Luciana is recovering. Morgan gets a radio call from a man who took over the warehouse and sees Strand pull up. He says he is the “L” in “C&L” which is the logo on all of the trucking equipment. He purposely sent them to a truck stop very far away so he could slip in without a fight. Alicia threatens to kill him and he sends them on their way alone.

Continued

Strand found Althea’s tape. Him, Wendell, Sarah, and Charlie are going to meet with the group.

Meanwhile, Althea is looking at footage from the plane crash. She tells Morgan that she wants to go back to the plane and investigate something.

John and June talk and he is optimistic about the future, claiming they have all the luck in the world. She says he helped her when she thought no one could, so they might be able to help people in the future.

Morgan and Alicia start to argue about helping people and what will be easy. He is more optimistic than she is. “The things that we have don, the things that I have done, it should be hard,” he says. “Maybe that’ how we know we’re on the right track.”

“It shouldn’t be this hard,” she tells him.

Continued

While watching Althea’s tapes, Strand sees a tape with a message from Daniel Salazar. It appears to have been shot prior to when Strand shot him in the face.

At the site of the plane crash, Althea puts down the armored walker. She starts to investigate it with her camera and a light. It’s a relatively freshly turned person. The outfit has wires on it. She finds a map with a logo with three circles on it.

Althea radios to Morgan and tells him there is a story here. Someone in a similar outfit tases her and takes the camera.

The episode is dedicated to Bobby Reid.