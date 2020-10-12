Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Season 6 Premiere

The episode begins with a person writing “THE END” on a red wall with white spray paint. Later, another man in near a camp fire making beans. He calls out to ask if someone is coming out of the woods. A man emerges asking for help. This man is Walter and he welcome by the cowboy that was by the fire. Walter starts chowing down on beans. He wants to know what;s in the beans but the cowboy won’t tell him. The man has a key on his necklace and he hides it during their conversation. A dog emerges. It has been chasing Walter. The cowboy cuts Walter’s head off and the dog licks it. The cowboy takes his key necklace before putting Walter’s reanimated head in a box.

Virginia radios to the cowboy, asking him to find Morgan Jones for her. She doesn’t know if Morgan is dead or alive. The man agrees to get to work.

Morgan Jones wakes up in the back of a limo. An encroaching walker killed by passers by on horses. When he exits the car, a walker approaches him and gets in his face but doesn’t bite him. It keeps going. Morgan calls out, “I’m right here,” so the walker comes back to him. He kills it and it weak from his gun shot wound in the Season 5 finale.

He goes on to find a water tower which he starts climbing. At the top of the tower, he has been hoarding supplies and medicine. Ge continues his journey and into a small town where abandoned cop cars have crashed and walkers roam the streets. He finds a gun in one of the cars. It is empty. He finds himself looking through a store’s window a baby crib. After tripping into the street, walkers approach, but don’t bite him.

A man rescues him. He’s puzzled to see that Morgan wasn’t eaten. Morgan encourages the man to leave him here because he’ll end up dying too. The man offers food and help but Morgan rejects it. He introduces himself as Isaac.

The cowboy comes looking for Morgan.

Isaac emerges from the building they’re in to greet the cowboy. He is shown a photo of Morgan but covers for Morgan. The cowboy wants to go inside, where he finds the blanket Morgan had been wearing. He goes looking for Morgan and promises to “hold my end of the social contract” if he is able to find him. Isaac makes his way out and sees Morgan laying face down on the ground.

Later, Isaac is tending to Morgan in the water tower. Isaac reveals he saw Morgan’s tape at a truck stop but Morgan promises he doesn’t do that helping anymore. At that moment, the cowboy pulls the whole water tower down. On the ground, Morgan shoots the cowboy in the arm and flees in the cowboy’s truck with Isaac.

Morgan explains that he was shot and left for dead. Someone patched him up and left him to survive with a note about doing good in his pocket. Isaac tells Morgan that if he helps him find his family, he will take care of Morgan’s family.

Isaac is asking Morgan a lot of questions about his group. He slips that he knows about Ginny and Morgan questions whether or not Isaac is keeping secrets from him. Isaac explains he used to be one of Ginny’s rangers and he ran from her. He didn’t like that Ginny took people’s freedom away from them so he and his pregnant wife ran from the camp. They arrive at a bunker and Isaac gives Morgan a package bring through a herd of walkers for his wife Rachel.

Morgan makes his weigh inside with Isaac watching his back. He and Isaac have to fight off a herd, which Morgan does with only one arm. They get to the entrance and Morgan suggests Isaac deliver the backpack himself.

On the other side of the dam, Isaac finds his wife. The night falls and Isaac talks about how his grandfather would tell him about this place when he was young. He wants to rebuild the place which Morgan turns down. He suggests Isaac rebuild it. “I survived something most people don’t because I knew where was something I had to do,” Morgan explains. “Maybe it was all about getting you here.”

The cowboy has found them. Morgan is going to go with him and he wants Isaac to get Alicia, Strand, and the group to this spot. The cowboy agrees to leave Isaac alone but Isaac tries to stop him from killing Morgan. Morgan knocks the cowboy out. Isaac reveals he was bit on the way back to this place and explains he wants Morgan to take care of this place. The cowboy pushes Isaac out of the picture and gets the best of Morgan by putting his thumb in Morgan’s bullet wound. Morgan ultimately bests the cowboy and stabs him with his walking staff before cutting his head off with the axe.

As the life is leaving Isaac due to the bite, he hears his kid crying for the first time. “You should go meet your kid,” Morgan says.

Later, in the day time, Morgan is awakened by the cowboy’s dog licking his face. The bullet has been removed from Morgan’s wound. Isaac’s wife is sitting with her baby girl. She reveals the baby’s name is Morgan per Isaac’s recommendation. Isaac died.

Morgan later walks over to the cowboy’s head and finds the key necklace Walter was wearing. As a walker approaches, he decides to take the axe as his new weapon.

Elsewhere, Ginny’s group drives up to a line of corpses. They get out of the SWAT van and evaluate before Ginny joins them. When she approaches, there is a box on thee ground labeled, “MORGAN JONES.” She is excited to open it but angered to see that it is instead the head of the cowboy she sent to kill him. She laughs, though.

She radios to Morgan that if he tries to convince his friends to act against her she will add them to this pile of corpses.

“Morgan Jones is dead,” Morgan says. “You are dealing with somebody else now.”

Morgan, now wearing the cowboy’s hat, is watching from the distance. He rides off on a horse.

Elsewhere, the spray paint from the beginning is completed to say, “The end is the beginning.” Two men agree, “They should’ve been here be now.” They are waiting for the key that Walter was wearing. The red wall is revealed to have been a submarine which is now in a dried out area.