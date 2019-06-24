Fear The Walking Dead Drops Another Rick Grimes Helicopter Bombshell

Fear the Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night dropped another shocking connection to the disappearance of Rick Grimes. As fans of The Walking Dead know, Rick Grimes was taken away from Alexandria in Episode 9×05 by helicopter. This chopper was stamped with a three ring logo on its side but its pilot and destination remained unknown. The same logo popped up on Fear the Walking Dead in its Season 5 premiere before another major connection came in Episode 5×04.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fear the Walking Dead has built its fifth season around a search for Althea. Morgan and Alicia’s group has been thrown of the scent by some mischievous kids but as it turns out those kids were merely protecting themselves after their parents were killed at a nearby camp. They were also hiding from the mysterious black suit soldiers who have apparently taken Althea. After they revealed this information, the same helicopter which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria revealed itself, taking off from the woods near Alicia and Morgan.

The helicopter was one of many major Easter eggs spotted in the new episode. Check out a picture of the helicopter below.

“Keep your eyes peeled,” Colman Domingo told ComicBook.com ahead of Episode 5×03. “There’ll be more, but I think there’s a lot of, I don’t know, communities crossing each other and starting to cross. As we keep expanding in our universe, I think we’re coming in contact with more people who are linked to others. It’s just like living in L.A. and New York. You have a friend of a friend who knows a friend, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe you know John from Long Island.’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s my cousin.’ It’s like that.”

Whether or not the helicopter, the three ring logo, or the soldiers in black will resurface in Fear the Walking Dead is unknown.

However, given the timelines of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, it is possible Morgan might be on a path to reunite with Rick Grimes. Dwight left The Walking Dead in its Season 8 finale, with an 18-month time jump taking place between that episode and Rick’s disappearance. Dwight’s journey to Texas for an encounter with the Fear characters took about a year, which puts Fear the Walking Dead about half a year behind the disappearance of Rick Grimes.

As Alicia’s group searches for Althea, it’s possible they follow this helicopter right to the explosion of the bridge in The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, only to start chasing it once again. Given this new perspective, it seems Alicia and other voices might have actually been featured in Rick’s disappearance.

Check out the video below and listen for Morgan, Alicia, and Dwight’s voices over the radio…

What do you think of all of these connections between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.