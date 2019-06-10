More Rick Grimes Content Promised For Fear The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead is not done connecting to the group which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria in a helicopter on The Walking Dead. The first major clues about this group came in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere but they were followed up on vaguely in Episode 5×02 on Sunday night. Now, the co-showrunners of Fear the Walking Dead have promised that there will have to be more ties to the story of Rick Grimes within the spinoff show.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 follow. Major spoilers!

When Rick was flown away from Alexandria, there were no details about the group which took him aboard their helicopter revealed. The one thing fans noticed was a symbol on the side of the helicopter which was a three-ring design of sorts. The same logo popped up in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere, printed on maps being carried by a walker in a soldier uniform. As the story goes, this walker was not alone, and his pal would show up and capture Althea. While the helicopter which took Rick hasn’t shown up on Fear yet, the group will continue to be explored.

“I think it’ll be very disappointing if we didn’t follow up,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said of the Rick Grimes teases at ATX Television Festival over the weekend. It’s a good thing he knows it would be a huge let down to simply tease these things and not pay them off. It’s unclear how much information Fear the Walking Dead could possibly be allowed to reveal within chief content officer Scott Gimple’s Dead universe as a hefty amount of mystery will likely be preserved for the movies themselves.

More than anything, this seems to be an indication of the group which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria being bigger than anyone could have imagined. They not only have a presence in the Virginia area but also in the Austin, Texas area. Andrew Lincoln will not be reprising his role as Rick Grimes on Fear the Walking Dead but it seems Fear the Walking Dead is setting up the upcoming films based on the character pretty thoroughly.

Could Fear the Walking Dead be on a collision course with The Walking Dead or the Rick Grimes movies? Is Althea headed to the same place which Rick Grimes jetted off to? Could they be together in the Commonwealth?

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.