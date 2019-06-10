Fear The Walking Dead Reveals More Clues About Who Took Rick Grimes

The Walking Dead universe continued getting smaller on Sunday night. After the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead introduced a new group of soldiers wearing some form of bionic uniforms which are tied to the people who Rick Grimes flew away from Alexandria with, its follow-up episode took it one step further. A new character was introduced Grace, portrayed by Karen David.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×02 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grace appears to have been trotting around the apocalypse by herself attempting to help prevent the spread of deadly particles. According to the character, a couple of “pressurized water reactors” had severe meltdowns within the past year. As a result, dangerous particles are embedded in some of the walkers nearby which can be identified by dosimeters hanging around their necks. The dosimeters were being used to measure radiation, presumably before the people who are now walkers died if Grace is telling the truth.

Grace may be tied to the people who bore the three ring logo in Episode 5×01, the same logo which was seen on the side of the helicopter which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria. The three ring group seems to be heavily embedded in the Austin, Texas area where Alicia and Morgan’s group has been holed up. The soldiers which Althea found in the end of Episode 5×01 were equipped with several maps, likely meaning they are moving throughout the country. They may not have made their way to the Alexandria area yet.

While Grace is attempting to round up the dangerous walkers herself as a means to keep others out of danger, she does admit she has friends out in the world somewhere.

Whether or not this is tied to the group which took Rick Grimes remains unknown. Karen David will return to Fear the Walking Dead as Grace in a future episode.

What do you think of these new groups and characters in The Walking Dead universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.