Did Fear the Walking Dead Include a Major TWD Connection?

Fear the Walking Dead might have offered up a massive Easter egg from The Walking Dead in its Mid-Season 5 premiere on Sunday night. It’s unclear whether or not this Easter egg is a direct connection but it seems like a blatant tie to the original AMC zombie drama.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×09 follow. Major spoilers!

At the end of Episode 5×09, a new character was introduced. This character, a young African-American male, was watching the tape made by Althea which showcased the group’s willingness to help others. It encouraged the character to gas up his motorcycle and grab a walkie talkie to make contact with the group. However, when he stepped outside, Logan and his gang was waiting.

Nearby during their confrontation was what appeared to be the RV from The Walking Dead. This appears to be the iconic RV which Rick Grimes was driving in the Season 6 finale as the group encountered Negan and the Saviors for the first time. It’s the same vehicle which Negan emerged from to make his debut on The Walking Dead and it would last appear in the scrapyard which Jadis and her people were calling home.

This RV, in fact, was not the same as the RV introduced in the first season of The Walking Dead — although it looks more like that RV. That was Dale’s vehicle and the group would use it to move from location to location but also to protect themselves from the dead. It was burnt to the ground in the Season 2 finale when walkers filled it on a chaotic farm sequence.

In any case, this wouldn’t be the first major crossover to Fear the Walking Dead. Both Morgan Jones and Dwight are now regular characters on the spinoff series. The scrapyard was abandoned shortly after Simon killed the residents there. Jadis would go on to fly away in a helicopter with Rick Grimes. So, who would have gotten it and how it would have gotten to wherever the individual with Logan was located remains unknown.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.