‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Episode 14: El Matadero

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s third season.

Episode 3×14 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled, “El Matadero.” The official synopsis for El Matadero reads, “Alicia encounters a potential ally; Ofelia fights for survival; Nick uses his skill set for profit.”

In Episode 3×13, Alicia put her survival skills on display in the cellar pantry of Broke Jaw Ranch. After narrowly escaping with her life, Alicia declared group settings are not better for survival and parted ways with her mother, brother, and friends for a solo adventure.

In Sunday’s episode, Alicia will come across a new face which she may befriend for her adventure.

At the same time, Nick and Troy will attempt to follow Alicia as a means to look out for her in the dangerous new world. In the clip above, the two characters continue their bromance in their following of Nick’s little sister.

Following the announcement of a Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead‘s crossover, many fans will likely be watching Fear for the first time since it premiered this Sunday night, trying to figure out which character might appear on the older sibling’s series or vice versa.

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.