Fear The Walking Dead: Season 3 Premieres Tonight

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its third season Sunday night on AMC.

The zombie drama returns with back to back episodes serving as a Season 3 premiere on Sunday night. The first episode is titled, “Eye of the Beholder” with the second hour being called, “The New Frontier.”

In the opening hours of Fear the Walking Dead, the group will reunite in a new location but find themselves being introduced to new horrors upon arrival. Still, they will push on to Jeremiah Otto’s Broke Jaw Ranch, where the estate’s owner has been preparing for doomsday for years.

The Season 3 synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead reads…

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison (Kim Dickens) has reconnected with Travis (Cliff Curtis), her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son mere miles from his mother, Nick’s (Frank Dillane) first action as a leader saw Luciana (Danay Garcia) ambushed by an American militia group — the couple escaped death, but Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand (Colman Domingo) has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s (Mercedes Mason) captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.”

Fear the Walking Dead‘s third season will see a female villain rising into power, as executive producer Dave Erickson pointed out to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview on After the Dead following the Season 2 finale.

A wholly original companion series to The Walking Dead, the #1 show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years, “Fear the Walking Dead” explores the onset of the undead apocalypse through the eyes of a fractured family. The series is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and showrunner Dave Erickson and produced by AMC Studios.

