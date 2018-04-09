‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Featurette Explores New Characters

A just released featurette for Fear The Walking Dead explores the newest characters headed to the series’ fourth season.

“One of the big things that were doing is Morgan Jones from The Walking Dead is going to be crossing paths with the characters from Fear The Walking Dead,” says Ian Goldberg, who serves as new showrunner for season 4 alongside Andrew Chambliss.

The Walking Dead transplant “is not gonna meet the characters from Fear on his own,” adds Chambliss, who says Morgan’s emotional journey aligns with the wider themes of the season.

“It all falls under what we’re doing thematically and emotionally this season, which is taking people who are in places of isolation and it’s about merging them with others and creating a bigger community,” Chambliss says.

“I know Morgan now as a man and as a character kind of inside out,” says Morgan actor Lennie James. “But this is a new experience amongst completely new characters.”

“It’s really nice for us to always have new people come,” says returning star Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia Clark. “We get a whole new scope to play with.”

That new scope will be widened by “beautiful, profound characters,” says Danay Garcia, whose Luciana has been with the show since its second season. Luci disappeared in 3×05, but she’s back come season 4.

One of those new characters is Althea, who actress Maggie Grace says is “somebody that lands on both feet.”

“She has really good skills to survive,” Garcia says of the new character. “She’s quiet, but she knows how to manipulate the situation to get there.”

Also entering the Walking Dead universe this season is John Dorie — not like the fish — who is reminiscent of an old gunslinger.

“When we first meet John, he’s got a cowboy hat on, holsters, six-shooters,” Chambliss says. “We don’t quite know what the whole story is with that, but it’s something we’ll come to learn is really integral to who he is as a person.”

Another new ally is Naomi, who is a “complicated character,” tells Madison Clark actress Kim Dickens.

“There’s a tremendous heart behind Naomi that has been broken so deeply,” says series newcomer Jenna Elfman. “What has happened to her would be hard to recover from in a normal, loving, normal life, let alone in the horrors of the apocalypse.”

Naomi will be one of the characters “trying to have hope again” and “trying to form new relationships,” says Colman Domingo, who returns as the elusive Victor Strand.

Also returning for season 4 is Nick Clark, played by Frank Dillane, who won’t be quite the same since viewers saw him last.

Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premieres immediately following The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 on AMC.