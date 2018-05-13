‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 5: Laura

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fifth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×05 is titled, “Laura.” The official synopsis for Laura reads, “The arrival of a wounded visitor in John Dorie’s life forces him to change his ways.” The episode will be a flashback to Garret Dillahunt’s life prior to abandoning a post-apocalyptic home where Laura ends up, before she later introduced herself as Naomi to the group at the baseball stadium.

Episode 4×05 is a tremendously written and touching episode featuring human interaction between two very different characters. Both newcomers to Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season, Dillahunt’s character happily enjoys the slightest form of companionship, while Jenna Elfman’s character will be a bit more closed off to such an idea. The episode is almost entirely a flashback but will ultimately feature moments in the present timeline of Fear the Walking Dead.

“You will learn about some of his back story, but there’s still a lot I don’t know,” Dillahunt told ComicBook.com during production of Fear‘s Episode 4×06. “I don’t know anything about his family. I don’t know anything about where he lived before specifically. I know what he did, and I know why he didn’t do it anymore, and then I know what happens to him early on in the apocalypse. And then he meets a lot of these characters, and I think he’s kind of relieved to have a crew again.”

The actor has long been familiar with the Dead universe, once campaigning for the role of Negan on the flagship series. As it turns out, he came closer than some may have though. “I was a fan, and I did meet Scott Gimple over the phone, as we talked about Negan possibilities,” Dillahunt admits. “As he talked about it with many people. And I was not available to do it anyway. I was doing Hand of God on Amazon, but it started a relationship with us. And then I enjoyed kind of messing with people about it, as if I’d had an actual shot. I don’t know I’d be a good Negan anyway.”

