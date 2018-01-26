‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Adds ‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum to Season 4 Cast

The cast of Fear the Walking Dead is growing even more!

According to Deadline, the new installment of AMC’s zombie spinoff series has added Vampire Diaries alum Evan Gamble to the all-star cast in a recurring role.

Gamble will play a character named Ennis, a rough-around-the edges kind of guy who only thinks about himself. In all honesty, this sounds a lot like fan-favorite Troy Otto from last season. Perhaps Ennis is being introduced to fill the void left by Troy’s departure.

The actor appeared in several episodes of The Vampire Diaries, where he guest-starred as Henry Wattles. he also had small roles in Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, NCIS: New Orleans, and several others. Gamble can currently be seen on the series Hap and Leonard, alongside Michael K. Williams and James Purefoy.

Heading into the fourth season, Fear the Walking Dead has endured quite the overhaul. Lennie James, who plays Morgan on The Walking Dead, will debut during the season premiere, exiting the original series and becoming a regular on Fear. In addition to James, Season 4 has added the likes of Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, and others.

There has also been a massive overhaul in the creative team behind the series. Showrunner Dave Erickson left after the third season, being replaced by Once Upon a Time producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. Scott Gimple will also serve as executive producer.