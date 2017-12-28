‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Will Be “Incredible”

The official Twitter account for Skybound’s The Walking Dead is vouching for the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead in a big way.

“Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead is going to be incredible,” The Walking Dead wrote. “Just saying.” The show is set to collide with The Walking Dead for the first time as Morgan Jones will continue his story on the sibling series in the aftermath of the All Out War story in The Walking Dead Season 8.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” Morgan Jones actor Lennie James told ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

With Morgan’s path to Fear being set over The Walking Dead‘s next nine episodes, the theories regarding the two shows ultimately merging will only gain steam. Still, the reason for Morgan to abandon his fellow survivors who also started in Atlanta, especially Rick Grimes, must be incredibly heavy to drive him so far away.

“He gets really messed up,” James said of the remaining Season 8 journey. “That’s about as much as I can say.”

The first official word spawned at New York Comic Con when Robert Kirkman announced a character would jump from one show to the other. Finally, more than two months later, Morgan was revealed to be that character during an episode of Talking Dead. James, however, learned of the news much earlier.

“I found out quite early on,” James said. “I found out maybe a month into the shooting of Season 8. Maybe a month, maybe six weeks into it. Scott Gimple gave me a call and asked me to come around and he pitched the possibility and it took a lot talking.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fourth season in 2018. The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.