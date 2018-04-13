‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Premiere Opening Act Released Online

AMC has released the first three minutes of Fear The Walking Dead‘s season 4 premiere.

The middle of nowhere. Crickets. A lone man sits fireside.

A branch snaps. The man peers out from underneath his cowboy hat into the darkness. Closes his book.

“Someone there?”

He waits. “I mean, not one of the past.”

The cowboy steps forward, slowly, speaking out towards nothingness. Clears his throat.

“Haven’t used my voice in a while. Am I talking loud?”

No answer.

“I am.”

He gets closer still. “Maybe, sir or madam, you are not there, but it is something to hear your voice after a bit, just saying words,” he announces.

“Platypus. Pasta. Potable.”

The man scans the woods with every word.

“If you are there, you can come out,” he says. “We can sit. Lit a can of Pecos Strawberry. Have a little bavarder, my mama used to say. That’s just a fancy word for chat.”

His chattiness isn’t deterred by a lack of reciprocation.

“It’s been…” he trails off, thinks. “I don’t know. Maybe a year.” Clears his throat again.

Talks to the trees.

“I had a place, where I was before. Had a good metric ton of popcorn. I still got a lot. I could make some.”

Still nothing.

“I just read books,” he tells no one in particular. “Oh. I watched movies mostly, but I read — I read books now. I got a few with me if you have a need for reading material.”

Sighs. He deflates. He’s alone again.

“Well, since there is no one there, before I go quiet again for maybe another year,” he says, “I might as well tell you that I — I did talk to someone. She wasn’t just someone. She came to my door. Just showed up. I let her stay. And we felt…”

The cowboy gives it a moment.

“We had feelings for each other,” he says. “One day we allowed it — one day.”

End of clip.

The man is John Dorie — like the fish, he says, different spelling thought it may be — one of several new characters joining Fear The Walking Dead in its semi-rebooted fourth season.

The gunslinger’s look is just one facet of the character, but an important one, says executive producer and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss.

“When we first meet John, he’s got a cowboy hat on, holsters, six-shooters,” Chambliss says of the amiable and talkative cowboy. “We don’t quite know what the whole story is with that, but it’s something we’ll come to learn is really integral to who he is as a person.”

In addition to The Walking Dead transplant Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Fear adds Naomi (Jenna Elfman) and Althea (Maggie Grace) to its cast.

The four newcomers join returning Fear favorites Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), her children, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick Clark (Frank Dillane), and survivors Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). John is portrayed by Deadwood and Justified actor Garret Dillahunt.

The newest season of the Walking Dead spinoff is accessible to new viewers who may be boarding the series alongside Morgan, who trades Alexandria for Texas sometime after the events of The Walking Dead season 8 finale.

AMC airs The Walking Dead season 8 finale and the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere back-to-back Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c.