‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Debuts Season 4B Key Art

AMC has debuted the key art for Fear The Walking Dead season 4B ahead of its August mid-season premiere, warning there is “no calm after the storm.”

The poster sees newly united survivors Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), June (Jenna Elfman), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and Althea (Maggie Grace) weathering a severe storm as the crew will have to move forward together after uniting in the closing moments of the mid-season finale, which revealed the Clark camp suffered a devastating loss after the sacrifice of leader Madison (Kim Dickens).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second half of the season sees James’ Morgan take the lead as the two camps battle the forces of nature after having wiped out Mel (Kevin Zegers) and the Vultures, whose underhanded methods brought about the fall of the survivors’ prized baseball stadium community.

Dickens confirmed the remainder of season 4 will be moving on without Madison, who will not be appearing via jumps back in time. The official Walking Dead Twitter account further confirmed the latter half of this season will do away with flipping between the ‘before’ and ‘now’ timelines.

With Alicia, Strand, and Luciana having won their revenge on the Vultures, the rest of the season will see the crew continuing on and attempting to find hope.

“It isn’t until the midseason finale where they start to rediscover how far they’ve strayed from what Madison wanted for them, and why she made that sacrifice. It’s about them rediscovering that hope, and how to carry it forward in a world that finds a lot of ways to test people who are hopeful and optimistic,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

“For them, it’s about taking this incredible legacy that Madison left behind. Hope as a theme is something that’s very much going to be a part of the DNA of the show going forward.”

“Their journey going forward will be about how to reconcile all the dark things they did with the legacy Madison wanted them to carry forward,” added co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. “It’s not just those three characters who Madison’s death will impact. We’ll really see it ripple through all of the characters on the show.”

“We can confirm that [the mid-season finale] was the conclusion of Madison’s story,” Goldberg said, ruling out future Madison appearances. “But we can also say her sacrifice and what she stood for and believed in will continue to live on in the people who survived her. It will affect them in profound ways going forward. We’ll continue to see her legacy live on.”

Fear The Walking Dead will be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, July 20, and returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 12.