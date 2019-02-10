‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Gets Bloody with More Season 5 First Look Photos

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five first look photos have been released.

Oh, and here’s the rest of the new looks at #FearTWD Season 5 pic.twitter.com/IFSdd7S31Q — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 10, 2019

The sneak peek shows Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) back in bloody action with allies Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

AMC on Saturday also offered a debut look at series newcomer Dwight (Austin Amelio), who transfers from The Walking Dead to Fear this coming season.

Season Four ended with Morgan and company inheriting the denim factory once operated by Clayton (Stephen Henderson), a.k.a big-hearted trucker Polar Bear, as their new base of operations.

Instead of returning to Alexandria, Virginia as intended, Morgan and the group were last seen rolling out in a convoy to help strangers in need. The survivors’ newfound benefactor mission will drive the fifth season, guided by a collection of tapes recorded by video documentarian Althea (Maggie Grace).

“I think we get a little bit of a taste of what they’re doing at the very end when we see that convoy go out looking for people. That very much is going to be what their mission is going forward,” showrunner Ian Goldberg previously told EW.

“It was very important for us that it wasn’t just Morgan’s idea, that the whole entire group was invested in it. And that’s why we did have that moment where Alicia said they need to keep Madison’s philosophy alive and where Al talked about finding people on the tapes. Even where Luciana invoked Polar Bear when she convinced Sarah and Wendell that they should be a part of this.”

In continuing their goodwill mission inspired by the late Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), the group will face dangerous new obstacles as they struggle to embrace this new path forward while confronting their dark histories.

“You know, that being said, while the group sets out at the end of this episode bright tailed and bushy eyed, filled with hope, thinking they’re going to help people, what we want to explore in Season Five is just how difficult that might be in this world,” Goldberg added.

“Because of external obstacles, but also because of internal obstacles. These are characters who still have a lot of work to do on themselves. We’ve seen everyone change a lot over this season, but that doesn’t mean that they’re past all the trauma that they’ve been through.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five arrives later this year on AMC.