An Aircraft is Dead Center in Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Key Art

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 key art, premiered this week by network AMC, features a conspicuously placed aircraft also highlighted in the first trailer debuted in March.

Ian Goldberg, who serves as showrunner with Andrew Chambliss, previously hinted at the plane’s importance during an April appearance at AMC Networks’ annual summit:

“You do see in that trailer a glimpse of an airplane, and you’re going to see more of that. The plane is sort of emblematic of the lengths that our group will go to help people out in the world, but the plane’s also going to draw people to it. Some of them will be living, some walkers,” Goldberg said.

He added, “There will be one walker in particular — I have to be careful saying this in front of [Walking Dead chief content officer and executive producer] Scott [Gimple]. Let’s just say that this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our story.”

Among the many perils this season — chief among them the internal struggles wrestling Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and their crew of travelling do-gooders — will include “a walker threat that is unlike any they’ve ever seen,” Goldberg said at WonderCon last month when teasing new radioactive-tinged dangers.

“And a walker threat that might be able to hurt them beyond just a bite. So perhaps some of the most dangerous walkers they’ve faced yet.”

How the plane is involved and its connection to the band of young survivors glimpsed in marketing materials will be revealed when the season launches in June, but the aircraft is possibly tied to the going-ons of the wider Walking Dead universe.

“This season, I wouldn’t classify it as an enemy, but there will be this — beyond Austin [Amelio] — this very interesting commonality, this story strand that’s gonna be furthered on this show that started on The Walking Dead,” Gimple said at WonderCon, hinting at the involvement of the same shadowy group that abducted Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

“And who knows where it will go? But that’s the thing on tap right now.”

Key art for The Walking Dead Season 9 similarly included the helicopter later used to whisk Rick Grimes away from Alexandria, Virginia, a story thread to play out in the Gimple-penned Walking Dead movies — the first of which is expected to reach network AMC in 2020.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.

