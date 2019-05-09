Fear the Walking Dead Season 5: Heroes Assemble in Avengers Parody Trailer

AMC has premiered an official Avengers-style promo assembling the heroes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

The sixty-second promo sees Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Althea (Maggie Grace), and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) band together — imitating the iconic hero shot seen in Marvel Studios’ 2012 blockbuster The Avengers — with a rallying cry from Morgan: “If it’s dead, shoot it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 5 of the Walking Dead spinoff follows Morgan and company as they embark on a goodwill mission to seek out and help strangers, guided by Althea’s treasured cache of tapes containing survivor interviews. In their travels, the heroes will encounter a band of children whose backgrounds and purpose remains a mystery.

Franchise newcomers this season include Annie (Bailey Gavulic), Max (Ethan Suess), and Dylan (Cooper Dodson), alongside Karen David (Once Upon a Time) as Grace. Former Walking Dead star Austin Amelio reprises his role as redemption-seeking once Savior Dwight alongside returning Fear star Rubén Blades as a reinvented Daniel Salazar.

Mo Collins and Daryl Mitchell return as grifter duo Sarah and Wendell, respectively, who were recruited into Morgan’s pack of do-gooders in Season 4.

“They are trying to do good in this world, right, because we’ve gone through the turns of how you survive in this world,” James said at WonderCon.

“And now as a group, we have — excuse the phrase — a certain set of skills. We know how to survive and we want to share that. And part of why we want to share it isn’t just about the act of doing good, it’s about making up for the bad we’ve done, in large part.”

James added, “How you do that in a post-apocalyptic world, where people are trying to protect themselves, and people are trying to survive, how do you then move onto the next stage, which is about doing something civilized, which is to help people? And not necessarily to bring people and create a larger and larger group, just to make it feel right for you to exist where you are. And how do you do that, and what does it do to you, if no one believes you? No one trusts you?

“And that’s the challenge, and that’s the journey, with all of our individual histories, and all of our different relationships to each other, how do we collectively go out and do this thing we’re trying to do?”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.