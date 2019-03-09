‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Synopsis Teases Fearful New Mission

AMC on Friday released the official synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead Season Five.

Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

The Walking Dead spinoff returns to AMC this summer. The network has yet to reveal an exact release date.

Fear Season Four showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss reprise their roles under executive producer Scott Gimple, who grew involved with the spinoff after relinquishing showrunner duties on the flagship series after transitioning to chief content officer for the Walking Dead brand.

This synopsis reaffirms Lennie James‘ Morgan is new group leader, replacing the killed-off Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). James became first billed as series lead when Fear returned with its back half of Season Four in 2018.

Also reprising their roles are original series stars Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, alongside series regular Danay García and Season Four newcomers Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, Mo Collins, and Daryl Mitchell.

Alexa Nisenson, who plays former Vulture mole Charlie, has since been upped to series regular. Also joining the franchise this season as series regular is Once Upon a Time star Karen David, who boards the spinoff alongside former The Walking Dead star Austin Amelio.

Amelio’s Dwight resurfaced in Season Five first-look photos, teasing the group’s bloody new adventures as they continue their goodwill mission under Morgan’s stewardship. The survivors are guided by Althea’s cache of tapes containing encounters with various strangers in need.

The Season Four finale ended with Morgan and crew opting out of journeying towards the Virginia settlements Morgan once called home, instead setting out as a convoy ready to face the dangers of a world filled with opportunities for good.

“What we see at the end of the season here is that their mission is to go out into the world and help people. They will be using Al’s tapes as a guide to find those people. They’ll find some other people along the way, but they’ll also realize that, as Strand said, finding people won’t be easy,” Goldberg previously told EW when previewing Season Five.

“They are in short supply. So, they have a strong mission that they’re rallying behind but who knows what obstacles they’ll hit on the way to do that, and what inhabiting the river mill will look like with the new purpose?”

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five is due out on AMC this summer.

