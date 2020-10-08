Fear The Walking Dead: Exclusive Clip From Season 6 Return

AMC has provided Comicbook.com with an exclusive clip from Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. The series is set to return on Sunday night, rejoining the survivors in Texas who have been the victim of Ginny’s aggression. The most recent season ended with the group being taken prisoner and separated by their enemy and Morgan Jones was shot near his heart and left for an apparent death. Clues about the upcoming season indicate Morgan will survive but his fate is being kept a mystery by much of the marketing material. The clip in the video above see Victor Strand and Alicia Clark doing the bidding of Ginny in a sequence from Episode 6×02.

In the clip, Charlie finds herself wrapped up by the dead and Alicia and Strand are tasked with trying to rescue her. The episode, which airs next Sunday, will focus on this group’s journey as the new season focuses on individuals or smaller groups in a new method of story-telling which the cast is particularly excited about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6×01 is titled, “The End is the Beginning.” The official synopsis for the Season 6 premiere reads, “Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn’t.” The season premiere is written by co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and is directed by executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6×02 is titled, “Welcome to the Club.” The official synopsis for Welcome to the Club reads, “Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom.” It is directed by Morgan Jones actor Lennie James on a script from Nazin Choudhury.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6×03 is titled, “Alaska.” The official synopsis for Alaska reads, “Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she’s chasing.” It is directed by Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo on a script from Mallory Westfall.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes in Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.