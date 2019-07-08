Sherry’s Last Letter to Dwight Revealed on Fear the Walking Dead

It doesn’t look like Christine Evangelista will be reprising her role as Sherry in The Walking Dead‘s universe any time soon. In a surprising moment from Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, the character missing since Season 7 of The Walking Dead was revealed to have written a letter to her ex-husband as a means to offer up some final words to him.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×06 follow. Major spoilers!

Dwight and John set out to look for Sherry before the group looked to take off and head home. They came across violent exchanges and a corpse but no sign of Sherry until later. While Dwight looked inside of a house for clues and supplies, John found a letter from Sherry in a van.

John read the letter to himself:

“D, I had to kill someone. The man back at that diner. He almost killed me. I know we’ve both seen so much. Too much. But I still don’t like the thought of you out there looking for me in all that death. I don’t want that for you, D. I don’t want you to kill yourself looking for. I wouldn’t be able to live with that. So, I want you to stop looking for me if you’re still looking.

“I know that I gave you hope but now I wanna give you a chance. I’m getting ou of this place and so should you. This will be my last letter. Even though this is the end of us, I don’t want it to be the end of you. Find something to live for, and live.

“I love you forever, Honey.”

This, of course, puts John in a precarious position as he has been a force of optimism for Dwight in his journey to find Sherry. The effort was only made stronger when Dwight opened up to Dwight about events from Season 8 of The Walking Dead.”The only reason I’m still alive is because of her,” Dwight claims. “I left where I was, when I was sent away, the person who sent me away knew all the shit I done but he knew I loved her. He said, ‘Find her, make it right.’ I need some of your luck John. Even if I can do the first thing, I don’t know if I can do the second or if that’s even possible.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.