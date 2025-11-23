The Walking Dead Is Making a Rick Grimes Mistake That’ll Anger Every Fan After 7 Years of Waiting

All roads in The Walking Dead universe lead back to Rick Grimes. Of course, in Season 9 of the flagship show, Rick blows up a bridge to save his friends from a horde of walkers and seemingly loses his life. Daryl Dixon and Michonne Grimes can’t accept that he’s gone, so they spend years searching for him. However, they don’t put their heads together; instead, they go about it in different ways. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live documents Michonne’s journey as she picks up Rick’s trail, leading her to a settlement in Pennsylvania with its own way of doing things. Daryl, on the other hand, doesn’t have as much luck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to keeping an eye out for Rick, Daryl takes on a mission for Maggie Rhee, agreeing to go to France to learn more about the origin of the virus that continues to tear the world apart. Well, Daryl bites off more than he can chew, as his international adventure puts him in grave danger and far away from all of his allies. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon evens the playing field for its titular hunter a bit, but it’s starting to run out of time to complete his ultimate goal, one that fans desperately want to see come to fruition after nearly a decade of waiting.

Daryl Dixon’s Run in The Walking Dead Universe Is Nearing Its End

The start of Daryl Dixon Season 3 makes it out like Daryl and Carol Peletier are finally going to make their way back to America. They arrive in London and, despite it being overrun with walkers, secure a boat ride. Unfortunately, in typical The Walking Dead fashion, nothing goes right, with the boat crashing off the coast of Spain. Daryl and Carol make the most of their situation by making some new friends, but things aren’t what they seem, and it becomes clear that the survivors will have to put up their dukes once again.

By the end of Season 3, things look like they’re back on the right track again. Carol, Daryl, Antonio, Roberto, and Justina are all ready to leave on a boat. However, an enemy they thought they took care of, Fede, returns and starts a fire, leaving the group stranded. Daryl Dixon Season 4 is the final one, so there’s no way it pulls the rug out for a third time. Still, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be in any rush to leave Spain, which means the likelihood of a long-awaited reunion happening is getting slimmer.

Daryl Dixon Season 4 Isn’t Acting Like a Swang Song for The Walking Dead Franchise

All the behind-the-scenes material from Daryl Dixon‘s fourth season seems to tease that there are still plenty of fish to fry in Spain. That’s great and all, as the show actually fleshes out the world very well, but it’s hard to blame anyone who’s losing their patience. Daryl’s mission is to learn information, which he has, and return it to his friends in America. It only feels right that a good chunk of the last season should be him getting everyone up to speed and, most importantly, reuniting with Rick, who he doesn’t know is back in the Commonwealth.

Of course, there’s always a chance that AMC is keeping its cards close to the vest and will have Rick and Daryl embrace in the final minutes of the show. But a scene or even two isn’t good enough for a moment of this magnitude. Rick and Daryl’s relationship is the foundation on which the entire franchise is built, and it would be a shame for it to go out with a whimper.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!