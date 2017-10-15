‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunner On Deadliest Season 3

Fear the Walking Dead has embraced the apocalyptic world Walking Dead fans have known for years in its third season but it comes with a cost: the recent episodes have been deadlier than ever.

Throughout Season 3 of Fear, fans have said goodbye to cast members including Cliff Curtis, Sam Underwood, Dayton Callie, and Mercedes Mason as their Travis, Jake, Jeremiah, and Ofelia characters have all gone down. It’s something which has been hard for the cast and crew, as goodbyes have been more frequent than ever before.

Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson, who departs the show following Sunday night’s episode, spoke about the deadly season in an interview with ComicBook.com.

“The entire thing is bittersweet,” Erickson said. “I feel like we finished strong in the last season. I think we found something of a rhythm. I think that ultimately on the Otto side of it, on the Jeremiah, Troy, and Jake… Two of those three really needed to go. And there was a version of the story, there’s a world in which Troy, I thought him so interesting, and I thought Daniel embodied him and played him in such an interesting way. Then it would have been nice to see how you can take this guy who really is a monster in the premiere, and make him into somebody that you actually give a s— about and can rally around.”

Nobody had an easy time saying goodbye to the lovable Mercedes Mason.

“Mercedes was sad because, I love Mercedes, everyone loves Mercedes, and she’s been such a great part of the show, part of the family,” Erickson said.

Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo shared a similar sentiment.

The cast as you might tell very clearly that we really adore one another, and so we did become very much a family hearkening back to Season Two when we were all on that boat together,” Domingo said. “We just have so many laughs and so many adventures together as a company and then to see how the events of the apocalypse that some characters don’t make it, don’t move forward. So of course, we feel it as a company. You feel those losses. Every time you hear that someone’s going to go in some fashion you mourn a little bit. You naturally do because they’re your teammates, your comrades, and so I think a lot of times sometimes when a character’s mourning something on the screen, we are mourning it as Colman, as Kim, as Frank, as Alycia.”

With Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 3 finale on the horizon, some characters are truly in danger of joining the ranks of those who have already perished.

Episode 3×15 is titled, “Things Bad Begun.” The synopsis for Things Bad Begun reads, “Strand’s motives are made clear; Nick discovers a new threat; Madison faces a horrifying revelation.” The second half of the Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 finale, Episode 3×16, is titled, “Sleigh Ride,” with a synopsis reading, “Strand’s loyalty is tested when the dam clashes with an adversary. The Clark family is pushed to new extremes as Madison reckons with her past.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.