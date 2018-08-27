‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Bosses Tease “Dangerous” New Villain

Fear The Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg continue to tease the “unexpected antagonist” who revealed herself in the closing moments of Sunday’s episode, ‘The Code.’

“I don’t want to say much about that mysterious woman, but I think it’s apparent in that moment that she clearly has some sort of history and relationship with whoever it was who set up that truck stop,” Chambliss told EW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And the fact that in the final moments of the episode she writes on that walker’s face the key phrase that we’ve seen on the boxes the entire episode, ‘Take what you need. Leave what you don’t,’ I think we can see that she’s not too happy with the fact that Morgan is now carrying on that kind of legacy that’s left behind. We will certainly see her again. She’s going to become perhaps an unexpected antagonist to Morgan and the rest of the group.”

“We will learn a bit more about that mysterious woman that we saw at the truck stop,” Goldberg added, “and we’ll get a little bit more glimpse into what her goal is. We’re going to see just how dangerous she is as well.”

The unnamed woman (Tonya Pinkins) can be seen hitting the road with defaced walker companion Pervis in tow in the preview for episode 412, ‘Weak,’ which sees Morgan (Lennie James) attempt to make contact with the grungy woman he has yet to learn is clearly unhinged.

She seems spurred by Morgan’s newfound mission of delivering the “care package” boxes — she has a fixation on the phrase ‘take what you need, leave what you don’t’ — and the two look to cross paths this next episode, while Althea (Maggie Grace) and June (Jenna Elfman) run into their own problems.

“Next week we are going to find out what happened to June and Al, and I will say Al is a character who we’ve always seen pretty much be in control of whatever situation she is in. But that may not be the case next week,” Chambliss said.

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.