Fear The Walking Dead Spoilers: Who Dies in the Season 5 Premiere

Fear the Walking Dead will kick off its fifth season on Sunday night. It will come out of the gates blazing, launching with an impressive set piece involving a plane crash. However, this will immediately put all of its main characters in danger. As the saying goes, “No one is safe,” on a Walking Dead show, so some of the main characters might not make it beyond the Season 5 premiere.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×01 is titled, “Here to Help.” The official synopsis for Here to Help reads, “Lead by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.” The episode is written by Chambliss and Goldberg and is directed by Michael Satrazemis. Satrazemis has previously directed episodes of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×01…

Alicia- Safe. Alicia continues to emerge as a leader and quickly became on of the most formidable survivors among Fear the Walking Dead‘s roster. While the treacherous action sequences launching Fear‘s fifth season will challenge Alicia, she will come out of it not only walking but with a pulse. Plus, if they kill her, it would just be a terrible move.

Strand- Safe. Strand has figured out how to manipulate his way through the apocalypse and, somewhat, has taken on a family. He is a valuable piece of this family’s puzzle and will continue to leverage his way toward survival.

Morgan- Safe. Fear the Walking Dead will continue to pose Morgan as its leader. His mission of helping others and bringing some good to an otherwise terrible world is only just beginning.

Luciana- Danger. If Fear is looking to launch with a shocking, emotional beat than Luciana seems like the only character it can afford to lose. Still, killing off the Season 2-debut character would be a mistake from any angle as there aren’t many left with tenures longer than Danay Garcia’s. that said, she will face a major challenge for survival in the premiere.

June- Safe. June’s story was finally unveiled throughout Season 4 and she was reunited with John. Not only is she valuable as the only nurse on hand but her relationship with John continues to blossom and he will continue to protect her if she needs it.

John- Safe. John is the most cartoon-ish character on the series but Fear the Walking Dead will continue to embrace a more wild nature, especially a wild west nature as Dwight joins the series.

Althea- Danger. Althea’s mission has never been revealed. She’s a journalist collecting stories. For what? We might never find out. She is going to face some real threats to her survival in the coming episodes.

Charlie- Safe. Charlie somehow has become a part of the Fear family after killing one of its most beloved members. With everyone protecting her and being a child of the apocalypse, she’ll be just fine.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October.