‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners Teasing Morgan Jones Timeline

Fear the Walking Dead‘s showrunners have finally spoken on the upcoming crossover taking place, possibly revealing the timing of the events coming in the show’s fourth season.

“As Morgan Jones steps into the world of FTWD, he’ll be continuing the journey he began on The Walking Dead way back in the pilot,” new co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. “Ian and I were huge fans of the character when Lennie James first brought him to life back then, again when he returned in season 3, and finally when he became a series regular in season 6.”

The description seems to indicate a timeline during Morgan’s absence from The Walking Dead between Season One and Season Three but is vague enough to keep Lennie James’ tease to ComicBook.com, sounding as a continuation of The Walking Dead Season Eight, alive.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James said. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

Chambliss steps in with Ian Goldberg in place of former showrunner Dave Erickson. Of course, their arrival marks the arrival of newcomer cast member James who brings his character to life outside of The Walking Dead for the first time. It wasn’t an easy feat to pull off on either end.

“When we first met Lennie, he impressed upon us how much he cared about the character and how important it was to him for us to take Morgan to places we hadn’t seen before,” Chambliss said. “It’s been a great challenge to set for ourselves, and it’s what we hope to do with the character — to push Morgan to places he could only get by coming into contact with the characters on Fear. They’ll change him. And, at the same time, he’ll change them.”

“It took a lot of back and forth,” James told ComicBook.com. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make. There were a lot of moving pieces. There were a lot of things that needed to be considered. It wasn’t a straight forward, ‘Oh, yeah! That sounds like a good idea! Let’s do that!’ It wasn’t like that, at all. There were a number of conversation with Scott. There were a number of conversation with Andrew [Chambliss] and Ian [Golberg], who are the new showrunners on Fear.

“There were conversation with AMC. There were conversations with my family. There were conversations with my friends. There were conversations with Andy [Lincoln] and some of the people on The Walking Dead at the beginning until I made my decision whether or not to move forward with it or not move forward with it. I couldn’t really talk to a lot of people on Walking Dead about it because if it wasn’t going to happen there wasn’t a lot of point in raising the conversation. So, it was interesting journey.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.