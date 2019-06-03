Fear The Walking Dead: Who Is Bobby Reid?

Fear the Walking Dead ended its Season 5 premiere with a special dedication. The black screen before the credits popped with the words, “In memory of Bobby Reid, on the heels of a shocking conclusion the episode. Reid was a part of Fear the Walking Dead‘s crew in its most recent season.

Reid, known professionally as Robert Reid, worked as a key grip on Fear the Walking Dead‘s third season. More specifically, Reid worked on the episodes MM84, I Lose People…, and I Lose Myself (the Season 5 finale). He has also worked on The Green Hornet, Bird Box, Terminator 3, and the upcoming TV series L.A.’s Finest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reid’s filmmaking resume extends back to 1995 with nearly 60 titles to his credits. He passed away prior to Fear the Walking Dead‘s premiere date.

AMC has previously dedicated episodes to cast, crew members, and fans who have passed away. Most recently, an episode of The Walking Dead was dedicated to Hershel Greene actor Scott Wilson following his passing. The actor reprised his role in Season Nine of The Walking Dead, having filmed his part prior to his passing.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×01 wass titled, “Here to Help.” The official synopsis for Here to Help reads, “Lead by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.” The episode was written by Chambliss and Goldberg and was directed by Michael Satrazemis. Satrazemis has previously directed episodes of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.