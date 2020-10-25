Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond New Episodes Previewed

Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air new episodes of Sunday night. Fear the Walking Dead will be airing the third episode of its sixth season, with The Walking Dead: World Beyond airing the fourth episode of its first season. Fear the Walking Dead has been on a roll in its sixth season, bouncing back from two lackluster years with some strong episodes which have been earning an abundant level of praise. Sunday’s episode is no exception, offering a powerful surprise for some longtime fans of the franchise and continuing to grow its characters in interesting directions.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6×03 is titled, “Alaska.” The official synopsis for Alaska reads, “Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she’s chasing.” The new episode is directed by Colman Domingo on a script from Mallory Westfall.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1×04 is titled, “The Wrong End of a Telescope.” The official synopsis for The Wrong End of a Telescope reads, “The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school. While resupplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead.” The episode is directed by Rachel Leiterman on a script from Sinead Daly.

Following Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, a full interview with the show’s Dwight actor Austin Amelio will be posted on ComicBook.com/TheWalkingDead, taking a deep dive into the character’s return in Season 6. “[The anthology format is] what I think feels more fresh because you get one or two characters per episode and you sort of really get to dive in to their history and it gives you time to sort of be in the relationship and be with the characters instead of hopping from one person to the next, to the next, to the next,” Amelio said of Season 6 working so well. “So I think that’s what the anthology series does, at least for me, that’s the feeling I get.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.