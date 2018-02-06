Robert Kirkman On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Major Changes

The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones joining Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season will be one of several major changes coming to the AMC show according to writer and creator Robert Kirkman.

“Walking Dead is at its best when it’s constantly evolving,” Kirkman told EW. “Having season 3 be a very fast-paced season that introduces a lot of new elements, it kind of shakes things up quite a bit and is a great appetizer to what we have planned for season 4, which is really going to ramp that up quite a bit.”

Despite originally claiming no plans for a crossover when asked throughout the first three seasons of Fear, Kirkman claims such an event was always a possibility and an ideal one, at that. “When we started Fear the Walking Dead, the original idea actually included some things that would eventually tie in with the other show,” Kirkman said. “We wanted to give it a few seasons to find its sea legs, so to speak, and make sure that it stood on its own and provided its own experience. The goal was that eventually, once we had established that, we would find some kind of creative way to tie things in.”

Though Kirkman claims the plan was to pull off some sort of crossover all along, he credits Scott Gimple (who now oversees both shows) with the idea of having Morgan make the jump. “When Scott suggested moving Morgan over, seemed like a really great idea and a really cool way to bring things in,” Kirkman said. “I know the audience doesn’t really know exactly how that makes sense yet, or what’s actually coming of it. As the year progresses and you see exactly what it is, you’ll see that it’s going to be a really great story for Morgan that will give us a lot of cool insight into his character.”

Kirkman’s tune continues to be one Fear the Walking Dead fans are afraid of, however. After three years of building up Madison, Alicia, Nick, Strand, and others, the chatter about the upcoming season is mostly focused on The Walking Dead character headed to the sibling series. “It’s going to be a lot of really great stuff for Lennie James to do,” Kirkman said. “Lennie James’ presence with that established cast in Fear the Walking Dead is going to change everything for them, and give them so much more new stuff to play off of, and really change the story in an interesting way that I feel like is going to kick start that show, and really get the engines roaring on that one.”

Perhaps Kirkman and the Fear the Walking Dead team are being tight-lipped “I don’t want to spoil anything story-wise, but we are changing things a great deal. It’s going to be a much different show that is not going to alienate any viewers that have been enjoying the show from season 1 to 3, but will give those people new things to love, and new characters to latch onto. It’s really going to shake things up.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.