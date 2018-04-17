Morgan Returning To ‘The Walking Dead’ “Might Not Be An Option”

As Morgan Jones head out of town following The Walking Dead Season Eight finale, his joining of Fear the Walking Dead might just be permanent as Lennie James claims a return to the east coast “might not be an option” for his character.

As Morgan is set to encounter the characters of Fear the Walking Dead with the crossover which begins with the show’s Season Four premiere, he will have very little interest in telling them about the group he knows of on the east coast. While leaving them might be a choice, returning to Rick and company with a new group of survivors might not be.

“I don’t know that that might not be an option,” Morgan actor Lennie James told ComicBook.com. “Obviously it’s something that he may well in the future consider. I think that he would have to get over the barrier of whether or not that is a backwards step or a forward step and he would have to have a certain degree of trust in the people that he would be bringing back to Virginia. He wouldn’t want to be bringing trouble to Virginia on his return. If he was to return to Virginia it would have to be that he felt that he was bringing people who could add to the community, not people who could threaten or take away from the community and that’s going to take some time to figure out.”

Morgan, however, has bigger priorities as the crossover begins. “At the minute Morgan is on the journey from Virginia to Texas has been on his own and walking forwards, driving forwards, running forwards for maybe six or seven months of solitude,” James said. “Over those six or seven months he’s made some decisions for himself and his emotions and mindset have traveled and have settled on some truths for him. When he comes across John, he’s already a different person than he was from the person who left Virginia, left Rick. He’s already shifted and has found a way to be that has seen him through the six or seven months of solitude.”

“At the early stages of Season Four, Morgan’s biggest battle is whether or not he wants to give up the solitary journey that he’s been on in order to attach himself to these new people,” James said.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.