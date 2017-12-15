Joker Takes On ‘Walking Dead’s Negan In ‘Super Power Beat Down’

Negan has encountered plenty of screwed up things in his time, but few come more screwed up than the Joker.

That’s the premise of Bat in the Sun’s latest episode of Super Power Beat Down, which pits the Lucille wielding Savior leader against chaos personified himself the Joker. Also on hand for the big throwdown is the lovable Harley Quinn, who is, of course, rooting for her Puddin to take the victory.

No spoilers here as to who takes the crown, but the fight itself is especially brutal. That makes sense, as neither of these combatants is about finesse. Negan is armed with his trusty barbed wire bat Lucille, while Joker prefers a rather ordinary crowbar. This is the Joker we’re talking about here, so in his hands, a crowbar is anything but ordinary.

You can view the new episode in the video above.

Joker Vs Negan was directed and produced by Aaron and Sean Schoenke, with effects by Nikolay Zamkovoy and music and sound by Sean Schoenke. The episode was written by Aaron Schoenke, with cinematography by Maury Covington Jr.

Fight choreography was handled by Jerry Quill and makeup was done by Chrissy Lynn Kyle.

Aaron Schoenke stars as the Joker, while Kevin Porter plays the part of Negan. Tatiana DeKhtyar stars as Harley Quinn.

You can find out more about Bat In The Sun on Facebook and YouTube.

Negan currently stars on AMC’s The Walking Dead but is also still alive in the long-running Walking Dead comic from Robert Kirkman. He quickly became a fan favorite, despite his brutal methods, and has become equally as popular in the television series.

As for Joker, the iconic character recently got a new interpretation the big screen thanks to Jared Leto’s performance in Suicide Squad. Fans were divided on his version of the Clown Prince of Crime, but he was certainly memorable regardless of which side of that coin you fall on.

It’sunknown whether he will return as the Joker in future films, but fans can catch Negan on The Walking Dead when it returns next year.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

