How ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Wound Up On ‘The Walking Dead’

A former Boy Meets World Star became a member of Negan’s Saviors and apparently the actor “jumped” at the opportunity to join the zombie apocalypse.

Lee Norris, who fans may know from both Boy Meets World and One Tree Hill, plays Todd on The Walking Dead, a job he was eager to sign up for.

“I’m a huge fan of the show…I’ve watched it from the beginning,” Norris tells Skybound. “I’ve actually had the opportunity to audition a couple of times for a few different roles over the years. Unfortunately, nothing really came through there but I got an email from my agent one day asking if I’d be interested in this little arc for two episodes and I said, ‘Absolutely. How quickly can I get to Atlanta?’”

Norris’s Todd appeared in episodes two and three of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

“It was hard to break to my family that I was a Savior,” Norris admits.

That said, Norris actually supplies Rick and Daryl with information before Daryl shot him in the head.

“I kind of tried to look at him as maybe someone who doesn’t know he’s on the wrong side,” Norris said. “Bad things happen to good people and I’d like to think maybe Todd isn’t a terrible guy. I think you see with Rick and Daryl that he seems like he’s someone who can kind of be reasoned with and maybe isn’t all bad.

“I don’t think it gets much cooler than when Daryl takes you out,” he continues. “Norman was actually telling me that I was one of the better kills this season in his opinion because of the dead-on shot to the head.”

Fans of Norris’s were apparently thrilled to see him appear on The Walking Dead.

“I got awesome feedback,” Norris said. “People on the street have stopped me and been like, ‘It was so good seeing you again.’ I’ve been really lucky in my career to work on cool shows like Boy Meets World and One Tree Hill, so sort of always played these either like nerdy or kind of quintessential good guys and now I get to switch it up and do something a little bit different as a Savior on a show like The Walking Dead was fun.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.