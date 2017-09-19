Real Reason Maggie Won’t Have Her Baby In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Revealed

Fans of The Walking Dead were both shocked and struck with fear with showrunner Scott Gimple revealed Maggie would not be seen giving birth in the upcoming season. Now, Gimple and Maggie actress Lauren Cohan have revealed why.

Heading into the All Out War storyline, very little time has passed within the AMC series despite Maggie announcing her pregnancy during an episode which aired in 2015. The show, however, has covered very little ground in terms of the timeline, since. “It’s quite early in, as it was in the book,” Gimple told EW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering it has been almost two years since the pregnancy was revealed, fans have gotten a bit confused about how Maggie can still be so early in her pregnancy. “I always want to put a little ticker tape along the bottom of the episode saying how far into the apocalypse and into the pregnancy we are,” Cohan said. “Because I’m playing newly pregnant for a really long time. But the truth of the matter is, it’s only been a matter of weeks since Negan killed Glenn.”

With the war coming, Maggie is willing to do whatever it takes to exact revenge upon the man who took her husband, regardless of how big of a risk she might be taking. “She’s in a mindset of doing everything she can to inspire at Hilltop and to inspire the people that she’s encouraged to join the forces,” says Cohan. “The symbolism of her being with her troops is really essential. And she needs to inspire confidence not just in the Hilltoppers, but in Rick and Daryl and Ezekiel, and to be somewhat fearless and say, I have this group’s strength on my side and that’s what’s going to keep me safe, and so I’m not afraid to go up to a reasonable point with you all to set this plan in motion and really fine-tune the wild bunch planning. So she does that, and I think, honestly, she does that to instill the confidence in herself that this will work and it’s pretty reasonable.”

Still, she is aware of just how much is on the line.

“Of course, the life in her body is precious,” says Cohan. “But in terms of what she’s capable of, the necessity of inspiring and maintaining that hope and inspiration is greater than what her fear is over her reservations of going into combat again.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!