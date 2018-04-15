More ‘The Walking Dead’ Characters Crossing Over To ‘Fear’

Lennie James’ Morgan won’t be the only Walking Dead character showing up on Fear The Walking Dead.

The official Twitter account for Skybound Entertainment’s The Walking Dead promises at least one other character from the flagship series will make an appearance in the spinoff:

Wait, did we say Morgan’s the only character from #TheWalkingDead crossing over to #FearTWD? Because he’s not. pic.twitter.com/6fDMSFR7jZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 15, 2018

The account, which is privy to insider information, teased the arrival of another character — or several — showing up as part of the ‘Survival Sunday’ crossover event in a tweet posted Friday:

Morgan may not be the only #WalkingDead character that will cross over into #FearTWD 👀 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 13, 2018

Morgan makes the jump to Fear The Walking Dead in its season 4 premiere immediately following The Walking Dead season 8 finale, which brings the war between Rick’s camp and Negan’s Saviors to a close.

This newest semi-rebooted season of the spinoff, tailor made to be accessible to new viewers, catches up with Morgan after the events of the season-ending “Wrath” — whatever happens there propels Morgan into his Fear entrance, where he ditches Alexandria, Virginia, making his way west to Texas.

The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale promises to bring “plenty” of deaths as the series wraps up the strife with Negan ahead of season 9, this season closer also acting as a sort of conclusion to the first eight seasons.

That paves the way for a face lift that will make the zombie series “very much a new show” when it returns to AMC, according to showrunner-turned-Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple, who said the finale will offer even more closure as it “closes down every character’s story pretty much in some tragic ways and in some sad ways, and even some hopeful ways to a degree.”

Whoever pops up over in Fear, mixing the two shows isn’t a gimmick meant to draw attention to the little brother that is the spinoff, said James, who now has the opportunity to explore Morgan even further and deeper with a bigger arc than he was allowed on The Walking Dead because of its hefty cast.

‘Survival Sunday’ launches starting at 9/8c on AMC with the extended The Walking Dead season 8 finale immediately followed by the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere.