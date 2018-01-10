First Photos Of Morgan Jones In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4

The first look at Morgan Jones as he will appear in Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season have been revealed.

A pair of photos were released by Entertainment Weekly as their upcoming issue promises to dive into the next batch of episodes from The Walking Dead and its crossover with Fear the Walking Dead. That crossover, set for Fear the Walking Dead Season Four, takes Morgan Jones from one show to th other, with few details having been spilt since its announcement.

The new photos might give an idea as to when the crossover is taking place, however. The first photo shows the Lennie James character wearing an outfit consistent with the first season of The Walking Dead, where he appeared solely in the pilot episode. Check it out.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James told ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

The second photo shows a drastically different outfit for Morgan. It is consistent with that of his Season Five appearances on The Walking Dead, where he encountered Eastman and took up the “all life is precious” creed while journeying towards Alexandria.

If the clothing is any indication, several instances of Morgan’s journey through the zombie apocalypse will unfold in Fear the Walking Dead‘s next season. Of course, it’s possible the character simply maintained the same wardrobe throughout the apocalypse as the choices are probably slim.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth.