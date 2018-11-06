‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Reveals How Andrew Lincoln Helped Him Film Emotional Scene

Andrew Lincoln’s last episode as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead has come and passed, leaving fans speechless around the world. The episode featured many touching and heartbreaking moments but none of the scenes stood out as much as when Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) goodbye to the show’s main character.

Earlier today, Reedus took to Instagram to share an image of he and Lincoln during filming of that scene in particular. It was then he revealed on the process he took to get into character during the fateful bridge scene — and it turns out he got a little help from Lincoln himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Andy [Lincoln] came down to stand next to me while I imagined him up there,” Reedus said. “Hugging me in between takes. Stand up dude.”

Now that Lincoln’s done on the show — Reedus is set to step into the limelight along The Walking Dead co-stars such as Melissa McBride and Danai Gurira.

As far as Lincoln goes, while his future on The Walking Dead is non-existent, the actor will remain in the larger universe AMC has built. After this weekend’s episode, AMC exec Scott Gimple announced that Lincoln will reprise his role as Rick Grimes in three made-for-tv movies.

“We’re going to continue telling Rick Grimes’ story in a series of AMC original films. There’s a lot of story to tell,” Gimple said. “It’s going to show a different situation that Rick is involved in. These are going to be shown on AMC, but they are going to have the scope of featured films,” Gimple explained, promising an “epic story told over years.”

“These films are going to be big evolutions of what we’ve been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features. We’re starting with the first part of the continuing story of Rick Grimes, and there is much more on the way, featuring yet-unseen worlds of The Walking Dead and faces from the show’s past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices. We want to break new ground with different, distinct stories, all part of the same world that’s captured our imagination for nearly a decade of the Dead.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.