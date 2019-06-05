Rick Grimes Movies: The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple Comments on Major Spinoff Connections

Despite Fear the Walking Dead revealing a major connection to The Walking Dead and the group which took Rick Grimes away on a helicopter. the Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple promises an overall merger of the two shows is not something fans should be expecting. Instead, it sounds like world-building will be at the forefront with teases of something greater which has not yet been revealed on either show will be delivered in droves.

In Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 5 premiere, the same three-ring logo from the helicopter which took Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead‘s ninth season appeared on a walker’s equipment. This apparently does not mean that the Fear characters will have anything to do with The Walking Dead’s upcoming stories.

“They’re remaining separate entities,” Gimple said in the interview seen above. “Dwight is the thing they have in common, most recently. There’s a little thing that turns into kind of a big thing that connects to something outside of both shows which people will be seeing. But, you know, they’re two different shows. Two crazy different shows in a lot of ways.”

By the sound of it, Gimple might be referencing the upcoming movies which will star Andrew Lincoln. The trilogy of films fits the bill of being “outside of both shows” but could also allow fans to continue the story laid out in The Walking Dead Season 9 and Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

Furthermore, it doesn’t sound like Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead will be crossing over any more thoroughly than they are right now, unless that also happens in the Rick Grimes movies. “Putting a little disclaimer: we’re probably not going to be seeing that happen. We’re not doing that every year,” Gimple said when asked which characters he would like to see crossover. “That’d be crazy if we did that every year. That said, there’s combinations you always think about and wonder about. That will not be a yearly event. What’s funny is we would not run out of characters because we have that many characters. Two separate shows. Peanut butter and chocolate, I hope.”

The idea of an Avengers: Endgame style conclusion to The Walking Dead universe is an intriguing idea for fans, though. The two shows and other properties which will inevitably spawn from them culminating in one place with a story centered around Rick Grimes could be how the Dead universe leaves its massive, sprawling audience satisfied, once and for all.

Speaking of other properties, the third spinoff series will be beginning production soon for a 2020 premiere. “We’re starting shooting next month,” Gimple said. “All of that is with the little asterisk of ‘Who knows?’ Things could change. It’s gonna be completely different from the other two shows. We’re trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects. Hopefully they compliment one another.”

The Walking Dead issue #192 is available now in comic book stores. The Walking Dead TV series returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.