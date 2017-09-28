‘Ride With Norman Reedus’ Trailer Previews Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dave Chappelle Episodes

The first look at the star-studded second season of Ride with Norman Reedus has arrived.

Seen in the video above, Reedus returns to his AMC series for some more nationwide adventures. This time, he is bringing some well-known names from his hit zombie drama The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s been no secret that The Walking Dead‘s Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be joining Reedus for an episode of Ride in its second season. The two actors are good friends off the set of The Walking Dead and teased the episode as early as the Walker Stalker Cruise in March. The reveal of The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero joining the show is new, however, and something many fans of the popular AMC shows will be excited about.

Also joining Reedus for an episode is comedian Dave Chappelle. The two were spotted riding along the United States’ east coast earlier this year, letting the cat out of the bag that the episode was coming.

“When he talks about why he left his show it was because of that overwhelming thing,” Reedus told ComicBook.com of Chappelle. “It’s hard to get used to, it’s not a normal thing to not be able to make it to the milk and to the register. It’s kind of insane. I don’t know. I’ve gotten used to it in a way, and I respect it in a different way, but I don’t let it get to me.”

For Walking Dead news, don’t miss ComicBook NOW this week. Exclusive interviews and bonus content will premiere on Thursday at 7 pm ET, exclusively on ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook Page.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.